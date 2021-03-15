Grammy Awards 2021: Beyoncé fa la storia, trionfo di Billie Eilish e Taylor Swift

Sono state le donne, prima ancora che le singole artiste, le grandi vincitrici della sessantatreesima edizione dei Grammy Awards, chiusi al Convention Center di Los Angeles quando in Italia erano le prime ore del mattino di oggi, lunedì 15 marzo (leggi, a questo indirizzo, il resoconto completo della serata). A dirlo sono i numeri: nelle undici categorie principali, si contano otto vincitrici contro tre vincitori. Beyoncé, alla quale sono andate le statuette nelle categorie Best R&B Performance e Best Rap Song (quest’ultima condivisa con Megan Thee Stallion, altra rivelazione di questa music’s biggest night), con ventotto trofei vinti nel corso della propria carriera è diventata l’artista femminile più premiata nella storia della manifestazione, subito davanti ad Alison Krauss, che - a oggi - vanta 27 riconoscimenti nel proprio palmares. Billie Eilish, vincendo con “Everything I Wanted” la statuetta nella categoria più ambita, quella per il Record of the Year, ha bissato il successo ottenuto lo scorso anno con “Bad Guy”, che le valse il premio nella medesima sezione. Taylor Swift si è aggiudicata, grazie a “Folklore”, il trofeo come Album of the Year, una delle palme più prestigiose.

Ottima, come anticipato, la prestazione della rapper Megan Thee Stallion, trionfatrice nelle categorie Best New Artist e Best Rap Song (per “Savage”, con Beyoncé), oltre che in quella - minore - Best Rap Performance (sempre per Savage, con la collega texana). Dua Lipa si aggiudica il titolo Best Pop Vocal Album, per “Future Nostalgia”, mentre a H.E.R. va il trofeo Song of the Year per “I Can’t Breathe”. Sempre nelle categorie principali, Miranda Lambert ha avuto la meglio sulla concorrenza aggiudicandosi il titolo di Best Country Album, per “Wildcard”. La rappresentanza maschile, in termini di premi “di peso”, si è limitata alla vittoria nelle sezioni Best Pop Solo Performance (con Harry Styles, per “Watermelon Sugar”), Best Melodic Rap Performance (Anderson .Paak, per “Lockdown”) e Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album (con Bad Bunny, per “YHLQMDLG”). Anche nelle categorie di ambito rock a vincere sono state le donne: Fiona Apple, che aveva annunciato con anticipo la propria assenza alla cerimonia di premiazione , si è portata a casa i trofei nelle sezioni Best Alternative Music Album (grazie a “Fetch The Bolt Cutters”) e Best Rock Performance (per “Shameika”), lasciando agli Strokes il premio come Best Rock Album (per “The New Abnormal”). La già voce degli Alabama Shakes Brittany Howard, titolare - insieme a Chris Martin dei Coldplay - di una delle performance più intense di questi Grammy Awards, è stata premiata nella categoria Best Rock Song per la sua “Stay High”.

I BTS, la boyband fenomeno del K-pop alla quale è stato accordato l’onore di chiudere la serie di esibizioni in scaletta alla sessantatreesima edizione della music’s biggest night, sono tornati a casa a mani vuote: l’unica categoria per la quale erano stati nominati, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, ha visto vincere Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande con il brano "Rain on Me".

Riguardo le esibizioni, oltre alla già citata performance di Brittany Howard con il leader dei Coldplay Chris Martin, vanno segnalate quelle di Taylor Swift (con un medley di "Cardigan", "August" e "Willow" realizzato con l’accompagnamento di Jack Antonoff e Aaron Dessner), l’omaggio a Little Richard dei Silk Sonic di Bruno Mars e Anderson .Paak (con le cover di "Long Tall Sally" e "Good Golly Miss Molly"), lo struggente tributo a John Prine di Brandi Carlile con "I Remember Everything", i toccanti set di Miranda Lambert e Maren Morris con John Mayer, l’esplosivo - quanto esplicito - show di Megan Thee Stallion e Cardi B e "The Bigger Picture", atto d’accusa nei confronti della brutalità della polizia americana lanciato da Lil Baby con Tamika Mallory e Killer Mike dei Run the Jewels.

Ecco, di seguito, l’elenco completo delle vincitrici e dei vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2021, sia nelle categorie principali che in quelle secondarie.

Categorie principali:

Record of the Year: Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”

Album of the Year: Taylor Swift, “Folklore”

Song of the Year: H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”

Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance: Harry Styles, “Watermelon Sugar”

Best Pop Vocal Album: Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia”

Best R&B Performance: Beyoncé, “Black Parade”

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”

Best Rap Song: Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé, “Savage”

Best Country Album: Miranda Lambert, “Wildcard”

Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album: Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”





Categorie minori:

Best Dance Recording: Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis, “10%”

Best Dance Electronica Album: Kaytranada, “Bubba”

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Snarky Puppy, “Live at the Royal Albert Hall”

Best Instrumental Composition: Maria Schneider, “Sputnik”

Best Arrangement Istrumental or a Cappella: John Beasley, “Donna Lee”

Best Arrangements, Instruments and Vocals: Jacob Collier, “He Won't Hold You”

Best Music Video: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy e Wizkid, “Brown Skin Girl”

Best Music Film: Linda Rondstad, “The Sound of My Voice”

Best New Age Album: Jim Kimo West, “More Guitar Stories”

Best Gospel Performance / Song: Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song: Zach Williams e Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”

Best Gospel Album: PJ Morton, “Gospel According To PJ”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Kanye West, “Jesus Is King”

Best Roots Gospel Album: Fisk Jubilee Singers, “Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)”

Best Recording Package: AAVV, “Vols. 11 & 12 Desert Sessions”

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Wilco, “Ode To Joy”

Best Album Notes: Replacements, “Dead Man's Pop”

Best Historical Album: Mister Rogers, “It's Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers”

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Beck, “Hyperspace”

Best Remixed Recording: SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra, “Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar'”

Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Fito Paez, “La Conquista Del Espacio”

Best Original Mexican Music Album (including Tejano): Natalia Lafourcade, “Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1”

Best Tropical Latin Album: Grupo Niche, “40”

Best Orchestral Performance: Gustavo Dudamel, “Ives: Complete Symphonies”

Best Opera Recording: David Robertson, Eric Owens & Angel Blue, “Gershwin: Porgy And Bess”

Best Choral Performance: JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, “Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua”

Best Chamber Music / Small Enseble Performance: Pacifica Quartet, “Contemporary Voices”

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Richard O'Neill, “Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra”

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton, “Smyth: The Prison”

Best Classical Compendium: Michael Tilson Thomas, “Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke”

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony, “Rouse: Symphony No. 5”

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: AAVV, “Jojo Rabbit”

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Best Song Written For Visual Media: Billie Eilish e Finneas, “No Time to Die”

Best American Roots Performance: John Prine, “I Remeber Everything”

Best American Roots Song: John Prine, “I Remeber Everything”

Best Americana Album: Sarah Jarosz, “World On The Ground”

Best Bluegrass Album: Billy Strings, “Home”

Best Traditional Blues Album: Bobby Rush, “Rawer Than Raw”

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Fantastic Negrito, “Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?”

Best Folk Album: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, “All The Good Times”

Best Regional Roots Music Album: New Orleans Nightcrawlers, “Atmosphere”

Best Reggae Album: Toots & The Maytals, “Got To Be Tough”

Best Global Music Album: Burna Boy, “Twice As Tall”

Best Children’s Music Album: Joanie Leeds, “All the Ladies”

Best Spoken Word Album: Rachel Maddow, “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth”

Best Comedy Album: Tiffany Haddish, “Black Mitzvah”

Best Musical Theater Album: “Jagged Little Pill” (Original Broadway Cast, su musiche di Alanis Morissette

Best Alternative Music Album: Fiona Apple, “Fetch The Bolt Cutters”

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Chick Corea, “All Blues”

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Kurt Elling con Danilo Pérez, “Secrets Are The Best Stories”

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade, “Trilogy 2”

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Maria Schneider Orchestra, “Data Lords”

Best Latin Jazz Album: Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, “Four Questions”

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Ledisi, “Anything For You”

Best R&B Song: Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello, “Better Than I Imagined”

Best Progressive R&B Album: Thundercat, “It Is What It Is”

Best R&B Album: John Legend, “Bigger Love”

Best Pop Duo / Group Peformance: Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: James Taylor, American Standard”

Best Rap Performance: Megan Thee Stallion con Beyoncé, “Savage”

Best Rap Album: NAS, “King’s Disease”

Best Rock Performance: Fiona Apple, “Shameika”

Best Metal Performance: Body Count, “Bum-Rush”

Best Rock Song: Brittany Howard, “Stay High”

Best Rock Album: Strokes, “The New Abnormal”

Best Country Solo Performance: Vince Gill, “When My Amy Prays”

Best Country Performance for Duo / Group: Dan + Shay con Justin Bieber, 10,000 Hours

Best Country Song: The Highwomen, “Crowded Table”

Producer of the Year, Non Classical: Andrew Watt