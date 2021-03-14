Grammy Awards 2021, tutti i premiati nelle categorie minori

Si è conclusa quando in Italia non erano ancora le 22 e 30 la Premiere Ceremony, la prima parte - non coperta dalla diretta televisiva - dell’edizione 2021 dei Grammy Awards, durante la quale sono stati assegnati oltre settanta degli ottantatré premi previsti dagli organizzatori della manifestazione (leggi qui il resoconto completo)

Tra i premiati illustri sono da segnalare gli Strokes (nella categoria Best Rock Album), NAS (Best Rap Album), James Taylor (Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album), Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande (Best Pop Duo) e Billie Eilish (Best Song Written For Visual Media). Ecco, di seguito, l’elenco completo:

Best Dance Recording: Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis, “10%”

Best Dance Electronica Album: Kaytranada, “Bubba”

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Snarky Puppy, “Live at the Royal Albert Hall”

Best Instrumental Composition: Maria Schneider, “Sputnik”

Best Arrangement Istrumental or a Cappella: John Beasley, “Donna Lee”

Best Arrangements, Instruments and Vocals: Jacob Collier, “He Won't Hold You”

Best Music Video: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy e Wizkid, “Brown Skin Girl”

Best Music Film: Linda Rondstad, “The Sound of My Voice”

Best New Age Album: Jim Kimo West, “More Guitar Stories”

Best Gospel Performance / Song: Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song: Zach Williams e Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”

Best Gospel Album: PJ Morton, “Gospel According To PJ”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Kanye West, “Jesus Is King”

Best Roots Gospel Album: Fisk Jubilee Singers, “Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)”

Best Recording Package: AAVV, “Vols. 11 & 12 Desert Sessions”

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Wilco, “Ode To Joy”

Best Album Notes: Replacements, “Dead Man's Pop”

Best Historical Album: Mister Rogers, “It's Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers”

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Beck, “Hyperspace”

Best Remixed Recording: SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra, “Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar'”

Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Fito Paez, “La Conquista Del Espacio”

Best Original Mexican Music Album (including Tejano): Natalia Lafourcade, “Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1”

Best Tropical Latin Album: Grupo Niche, “40”

Best Orchestral Performance: Gustavo Dudamel, “Ives: Complete Symphonies”

Best Opera Recording: David Robertson, Eric Owens & Angel Blue, “Gershwin: Porgy And Bess”

Best Choral Performance: JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, “Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua”

Best Chamber Music / Small Enseble Performance: Pacifica Quartet, “Contemporary Voices”

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Richard O'Neill, “Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra”

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton, “Smyth: The Prison”

Best Classical Compendium: Michael Tilson Thomas, “Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke”

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony, “Rouse: Symphony No. 5”

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: AAVV, “Jojo Rabbit”

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Best Song Written For Visual Media: Billie Eilish e Finneas, “No Time to Die”

Best American Roots Performance: John Prine, “I Remeber Everything”

Best American Roots Song: John Prine, “I Remeber Everything”

Best Americana Album: Sarah Jarosz, “World On The Ground”

Best Bluegrass Album: Billy Strings, “Home”

Best Traditional Blues Album: Bobby Rush, “Rawer Than Raw”

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Fantastic Negrito, “Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?”

Best Folk Album: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, “All The Good Times”

Best Regional Roots Music Album: New Orleans Nightcrawlers, “Atmosphere”

Best Reggae Album: Toots & The Maytals, “Got To Be Tough”

Best Global Music Album: Burna Boy, “Twice As Tall”

Best Children’s Music Album: Joanie Leeds, “All the Ladies”

Best Spoken Word Album: Rachel Maddow, “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth”

Best Comedy Album: Tiffany Haddish, “Black Mitzvah”

Best Musical Theater Album: “Jagged Little Pill” (Original Broadway Cast, su musiche di Alanis Morissette

Best Alternative Music Album: Fiona Apple, “Fetch The Bolt Cutters”

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Chick Corea, “All Blues”

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Kurt Elling con Danilo Pérez, “Secrets Are The Best Stories”

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade, “Trilogy 2”

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Maria Schneider Orchestra, “Data Lords”

Best Latin Jazz Album: Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, “Four Questions”

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Ledisi, “Anything For You”

Best R&B Song: Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello, “Better Than I Imagined”

Best Progressive R&B Album: Thundercat, “It Is What It Is”

Best R&B Album: John Legend, “Bigger Love”

Best Pop Duo / Group Peformance: Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: James Taylor, American Standard”

Best Rap Performance: Megan Thee Stallion con Beyoncé, “Savage”

Best Rap Album: NAS, “King’s Disease”

Best Rock Performance: Fiona Apple, “Shameika”

Best Metal Performance: Body Count, “Bum-Rush”

Best Rock Song: Brittany Howard, “Stay High”

Best Rock Album: Strokes, “The New Abnormal”

Best Country Solo Performance: Vince Gill, “When My Amy Prays”

Best Country Performance for Duo / Group: Dan + Shay con Justin Bieber, 10,000 Hours

Best Country Song: The Highwomen, “Crowded Table”

Producer of the Year, Non Classical: Andrew Watt

La manifestazione proseguirà a partire dall'una (ora italiana) con la seconda parte della serata, quella deputata a ospitare la maggior parte delle performance e le premiazioni nelle categorie principali: in programma sono attese le esibizioni di - tra gli altri - Billie Eilish, BTS, Harry Styles, Post Malone e Taylor Swift.