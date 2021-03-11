La nuova playlist di DJ Bruce Springsteen
"Salute, terrestri!", in questo modo ci accoglie DJ Bruce al nuovo appuntamento con la sua musica preferita su SiriusXM, "Signori! Signore! Fan! Amici! Ascoltatori da costa a costa e in tutto il mondo. Sono Bruce Springsteen permettetemi di darvi il benvenuto al volume 19 di 'From My Home to Yours', intitolato 'Fans and Bands'. Questo è un episodio basato sui musicisti e le loro muse - le persone e i fan che ci ispirano..."
La diciannovesima selezione musicale del Boss del New Jersey comprende, tra gli altri, l'ex frontman dei Clash Joe Strummer, Tom Petty con i suoi Heartbreakers, gli MC5 e tre brani del suo repertorio: "Where the Bands Are", "Last Man Standing" e "Letter to You".
Playlist:
Bobby Sutliff - "Kings of Flannel"
Matthew Sweet - "Byrdgirl"
Slim Dunlap - "Rockin' Here Tonight"
Bruce Springsteen - "Where the Bands Are"
Windbreakers - "Girl From Washington"
Bram Tchaikovsky - "Girl of My Dreams"
Bruce Springsteen - "Last Man Standing"
Iron City Houserockers - "Pumping Iron"
Joe Strummer - "Coma Girl"
Robyn Hitchcock - "Sally Was a Legend"
Webb Wilder - "Battle of the Bands"
MC5 - "Kick Out the Jams"
Masters of Reality - "Jody Sings"
Teddy Thompson - "You Made It"
Blue Cartoon - "She’s a God"
Kish Mauve - "I'm in Love With Your Rock and Roll"
Bruce Springsteen -"Letter to You"
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers - "American Girl" (live)