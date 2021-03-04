John Lennon esce il box per i 50 anni di "John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band"

Quando venne pubblicato, nel 1970, John Lennon disse che "John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band" era "la cosa migliore che abbia mai fatto". Ora, cinquanta anni dopo, l'album esce, il prossimo 16 aprile, sottoforma di un cofanetto Super Deluxe composto da otto dischi intitolato "John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band - The Ultimate Collection".

Il box comprende 87 registrazioni e remix inediti su sei CD e due Blu-Ray per un totale di 159 brani e oltre 11 ore di musica. Il set Super Deluxe include anche un libro, un poster e altro ancora. Supervisionato da Yoko Ono, il progetto incorpora quasi ogni aspetto delle collaborazioni che hanno portato alla creazione di "John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band", insieme ai singoli di Lennon "Give Peace a Chance", "Cold Turkey" e "Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)". Il set include demo, registrazioni di prove, conversazioni in studio e altro. Oltre al disco di "The Ultimate Mixes" delle tracce dell'album originale, il box includerà anche vari dischi di outtakes, "Element Mixes", demo, studio mix e jam chiamato "Live and Improvised".

"Il sogno è finito", disse John Lennon al fondatore del magazine Rolling Stone Jann Wenner all'inizio del 1971, circa un mese dopo la pubblicazione dell'album nel dicembre 1970. "Non sto solo parlando dei Beatles, sto parlando della questione generazionale. È finita e dobbiamo, devo personalmente, scendere nella cosiddetta realtà." Per Lennon, scendere nella realtà ha portato a "John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band". E anche se il sogno dei Beatles era finito, si portò con sé alcuni collaboratori di quel periodo, come Ringo Starr, Klaus Voorman e il produttore Phil Spector.



Disse Lennon del disco: "Tecnicamente ho imparato molto con questo album.

Prima non dovevo imparare così tanto. Di solito io e Paul [McCartney] lo ascoltavamo, ma non dovevamo ascoltare ogni singolo suono. Ma come concetto e nel complesso sono contento. Questo è tutto, davvero.".

Super Deluxe 6-CD Track Listing

CD1: THE ULTIMATE MIXES (53 mins)

1. Mother

2. Hold On

3. I Found Out

4. Working Class Hero

5. Isolation

6. Remember

7. Love

8. Well Well Well

9. Look At Me

10.

God.

11. My Mummy’s Dead

12. Give Peace A Chance

13. Cold Turkey

14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

CD2: THE ULTIMATE MIXES/THE OUT-TAKES (49 mins)

Mother/Take 61

2. Hold On/Take 2

3. I Found Out/Take 1

4. Working Class Hero/Take 1

5. Isolation/Take 23

6. Remember/Rehearsal 1

7. Love/Take 6

8. Well Well Well/Take 2

9. Look At Me/Take 2

10. God/Take 27

11. My Mummy’s Dead/Take 2

12. Give Peace A Chance/Take 2

13. Cold Turkey/Take 1

14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 5

CD3: THE ELEMENTS MIXES (60 mins)

1. Mother

2. Hold On

3. I Found Out

4. Working Class Hero

5. Isolation

6. Remember

7. Love

8. Well Well Well

9. Look At Me

10.

God.

11. My Mummy’s Dead

12. Give Peace A Chance

13. Cold Turkey

14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

CD4: THE RAW STUDIO MIXES (74 mins)

1. Mother/Take 64

2. Hold On/Take 32

3. I Found Out/Take 3 Extended

4. Working Class Hero/Take 9

5. Isolation/Take 29

6. Remember/Take 13

7. Love/Take 37

8. Well Well Well/Take 4 Extended

9.

Look At Me/Take 9.

10. God/Take 42

11. My Mummy’s Dead/Take 1

12. Give Peace A Chance/Take 4 Extended

13. Cold Turkey/Take 2

14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 10

15. Mother/Take 91

16. I Found Out/Take 7

17. God/Take 1

CD5: THE EVOLUTION DOCUMENTARY (72 mins)

1. Mother

2. Hold On

3. I Found Out

4. Working Class Hero

5. Isolation

6. Remember

7. Love

8. Well Well Well

9. Look At Me

10. God

11. My Mummy’s Dead

CD6: THE JAMS & THE DEMOS (71 mins)

1. Johnny B. Goode (Jam)

2. Ain’t That A Shame (Jam)

3. Hold On (1) (Jam)

4. Hold On (2) (Jam)

5. Glad All Over (Jam)

6. Be Faithful To Me (Jam)

7. Send Me Some Lovin’ (Jam)

8.

Get Back (Jam).

9. Lost John (1) (Jam)

10. Goodnight Irene (Jam)

11. You’ll Never Walk Alone (Parody) (Jam)

12. I Don’t Want To A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (1) (Jam)

13. It’ll Be Me (Jam)

14. Honey Don’t (Jam)

15. Elvis Parody (Don’t Be Cruel/Hound Dog/When I’m Over You) (Jam)

16. Matchbox (Jam)

17. I’ve Got A Feeling (Jam)

18. Mystery Train (Jam)

19. You’re So Square (Jam)

20. I Don’t Want To Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (2) (Jam)

21. Lost John (2) (Jam)

22. Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking For A Hand In The Snow) (Jam)

23. Mother (Home Demo)

24. Hold On (Studio Demo)

25. I Found Out (Home Demo)

26. Working Class Hero (Studio Demo)

27. Isolation (Studio Demo)

28. Remember (Studio Demo)

29. Love (Home Demo)

30. Well Well Well (Home Demo)

31. Look At Me (Home Demo)

32. God (Home Demo)

33. My Mummy’s Dead (Home Demo)

2 Blu-ray Track Listing

THE ULTIMATE MIXES (53 mins)

1. Mother

2. Hold On

3. I Found Out

4. Working Class Hero

5. Isolation

6. Remember

7. Love

8. Well Well Well

9. Look At Me

10. God

11. My Mummy’s Dead

12. Give Peace A Chance

13. Cold Turkey

14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

THE ULTIMATE MIXES/THE OUT-TAKES (49 mins)

1. Mother/Take 61

2. Hold On/Take 2

3. I Found Out/Take 1

4. Working Class Hero/Take 1

5. Isolation/Take 23

6. Remember/Rehearsal 1

7. Love/Take 6

8. Well Well Well/Take 2

9. Look At Me/Take 2

10. God/Take 27

11. My Mummy’s Dead/Take 2

12. Give Peace A Chance/Take 2

13. Cold Turkey/Take 1

14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 5

THE ELEMENTS MIXES (60 mins)

1. Mother

2. Hold On

3. I Found Out

4. Working Class Hero

5. Isolation

6. Remember

7. Love

8. Well Well Well

9. Look At Me

10. God

11. My Mummy’s Dead

12. Give Peace A Chance

13. Cold Turkey

14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

THE DEMOS (45 mins)

1. Mother (Home Demo)

2. Hold On (Studio Demo)

3. I Found Out (Home Demo)

4. Working Class Hero (Studio Demo)

5. Isolation (Studio Demo)

6. Remember (Studio Demo)

7. Love (Home Demo)

8. Well Well Well (Home Demo)

9. Look At Me (Home Demo)

10. God (Home Demo)

11. My Mummy’s Dead (Home Demo)

12. Give Peace A Chance (Home Demo)

13. Cold Turkey (Home Demo)

14. Instant Karma! (Studio Demo)

THE RAW STUDIO MIXES (59 mins)

1. Mother/Take 64

2. Hold On/Take 32

3. I Found Out/Take 3 Extended

4. Working Class Hero/Take 9

5. Isolation/Take 29

6. Remember/Take 13

7. Love/Take 37

8. Well Well Well/Take 4 Extended

9. Look At Me/Take 9

10. God/Take 42

11. My Mummy’s Dead/Take 1

12. Give Peace A Chance/Take 4 Extended

13. Cold Turkey/Take 2

14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 10

THE RAW STUDIO MIXES/THE OUT-TAKES (50mins)

1. Mother/Take 91

2. Hold On/Take 18

3. I Found Out/Take 7

4. Working Class Hero/Take 10

5. Isolation/Take 1

6. Remember/Take 1

7. Love/Take 9

8. Well Well Well/Take 5

9. Look At Me/Take 3

10. God/Take 1

11. My Mummy’s Dead/Take 2

12. Give Peace A Chance/Take 4

13. Cold Turkey/Take 2

14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 5

THE EVOLUTION DOCUMENTARY (93 mins)

1. Mother

2. Hold On

3. I Found Out

4. Working Class Hero

5. Isolation

6. Remember

7. Love

8. Well Well Well

9. Look At Me

10. God

11. My Mummy’s Dead

12. Give Peace A Chance

13. Cold Turkey

14. Instant Karma (We All Shine On)

THE JAMS/LIVE AND IMPROVISED (36 mins)

1. Johnny B. Goode

2. Ain’t That A Shame

3. Hold On (1)

4. Hold On (2)

5. Glad All Over

6. Be Faithful To Me

7. Send Me Some Lovin’

8. Get Back

9. Lost John (1)

10. Goodnight Irene

11. You’ll Never Walk Alone (Parody)

12. I Don’t Want To Be To be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (1)

13. It’ll Be Me

14. Honey Don’t

15. Elvis Parody (Don’t Be Cruel/Hound Dog/When I’m Over You)

16. Matchbox

17. I’ve Got A Feeling

18. Mystery Train

19. You’re So Square

20. I Don’t Want To Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (2)

21. Lost John (2)

22. Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking For A Hand In The Snow)

YOKO ONO/PLASTIC ONO BAND – THE LIVE SESSIONS (110 mins)

1. Why

2. Why Not

3. Greenfield Morning I Pushed An Empty Carriage All Over The City

4. Touch Me

5. Paper Shoes

6. Life

7. Omae No Okaa Wa

8. I Lost Myself Somewhere In The Sky

9. Remember Love

10. Don’t Worry Kyoko

11. Who Has Seen The Wind