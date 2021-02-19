Addio a Prince Markie Dee dei Fat Boys
Il giorno prima di compiere 53 anni è morto, a causa di problemi cardiaci, Mark 'Prince Markie Dee' Morales, membro del trio hip-hop newyorkese dei Fat Boys. La notizia è stata annunciata dal canale radio SiriusXM Rock the Bells, dove Morales conduceva il 'The Prince Markie Dee Show', ed è stata confermata dall'amico Louis 'Uncle Louis' Gregory.
Prince Markie Dee forever. Our hearts go out to the family of Mark Morales. #RipPrinceMarkieDee #PrinceMarkieDee #FatBoys #TheSoulConvention #SwingMyWay https://t.co/LliJU3yhu2 pic.twitter.com/jME1oLAWTP— Rock The Bells (@RockTheBells) February 19, 2021
Mark Morales era nato il 19 febbraio 1968 a New York. Formò i Fat Boys all'inizio degli anni Ottanta con Darren Robinson, alias 'The Human Beat Box', e Damon 'Kool Rock Ski' Wimbley. I Fat Boys furono tra i protagonisti della Golden Age dell'hip hop. Il trio ha pubblicato sette album tra il 1984 e il 1991.
Dopo che i Fat Boys si sciolsero nel 1991, Morales intraprese la carriera solista. Nel suo LP "Free", uscito nel 1992, era inclusa la hit “Typical Reasons (Swing My Way)”, cui fece seguito "Love Daddy" nel 1995. Nel 2008 Dee dette inizio alla sua carriera radiofonica in una stazione di Miami. Negli ultimi anni era l'anima del 'The Prince Markie Dee Show' per Rock the Bells su SiriusXM.
Ricordandolo sul suo account Twitter l'amico Gregory ha scritto: "Prince Markie Dee era più di un rapper. Era uno dei miei migliori e più cari amici. Oggi mi si spezza il cuore perché ho perso un fratello. Mark ti amerò e avrò caro per sempre tutto ciò che mi hai insegnato. Domani è il tuo compleanno, swing my way big bro."
Forever in my Heart. Prince Markie Dee was more than a rapper; he was one of my very best and closest friends. My heart breaks today because I lost a brother. I’ll always love you Mark and I’ll cherish everything you taught me. Tomorrow is your birthday, swing my way big bro. pic.twitter.com/XcIsHixOoc— Louis “Uncle Louie” Gregory (@UncleLouie) February 18, 2021
rest in peace to the great Prince Markie Dee of the legendary FAT BOYS. 💔— el-p (@therealelp) February 18, 2021