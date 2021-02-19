Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie

Recensioni

Concerti

Classifiche

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

Sanremo 2021 1971 Queen - Innuendo Genesis - A trick of the tail
Notizie - 19/02/2021

Addio a Prince Markie Dee dei Fat Boys

Il rapper newyorkese aveva 52 anni.
Addio a Prince Markie Dee dei Fat Boys

Il giorno prima di compiere 53 anni è morto, a causa di problemi cardiaci, Mark 'Prince Markie Dee' Morales, membro del trio hip-hop newyorkese dei Fat Boys. La notizia è stata annunciata dal canale radio SiriusXM Rock the Bells, dove Morales conduceva il 'The Prince Markie Dee Show', ed è stata confermata dall'amico Louis 'Uncle Louis' Gregory.

Mark Morales era nato il 19 febbraio 1968 a New York. Formò i Fat Boys all'inizio degli anni Ottanta con Darren Robinson, alias 'The Human Beat Box', e Damon 'Kool Rock Ski' Wimbley. I Fat Boys furono tra i protagonisti della Golden Age dell'hip hop. Il trio ha pubblicato sette album tra il 1984 e il 1991.

Dopo che i Fat Boys si sciolsero nel 1991, Morales intraprese la carriera solista. Nel suo LP "Free", uscito nel 1992, era inclusa la hit “Typical Reasons (Swing My Way)”, cui fece seguito "Love Daddy" nel 1995. Nel 2008 Dee dette inizio alla sua carriera radiofonica in una stazione di Miami. Negli ultimi anni era l'anima del 'The Prince Markie Dee Show' per Rock the Bells su SiriusXM.

Ricordandolo sul suo account Twitter l'amico Gregory ha scritto: "Prince Markie Dee era più di un rapper. Era uno dei miei migliori e più cari amici. Oggi mi si spezza il cuore perché ho perso un fratello. Mark ti amerò e avrò caro per sempre tutto ciò che mi hai insegnato. Domani è il tuo compleanno, swing my way big bro."

Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti
Fat Boys Prince Markie Dee
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2021 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.

© 2021 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.