Run the Music: la playlist rock di Rockol

Il prossimo 27 e 28 marzo si correrà in tutta Italia con Run The Music, la manifestazione che unisce musica e sport a scopo benefico.

Ne abbiamo parlato proprio qui, dove si trovano tutte le iscrizioni per iscriversi, partecipare, contribuire.

E, con l'occasione, abbiamo pensato di regalare ai nostri lettori anche una speciale playlist: 20 brani rock, che attraversano il genere nei decenni e che hanno il pregio di far scorrere l’adrenalina come si deve.

Buon allenamento!

Whole Lotta Love – Led Zeppelin

Highway to Hell – AC/DC

Come as you are – Nirvana

Born to run – Bruce Springsteen

Won’t get fooled again – The Who

Black hole Sun – Soundgarden

Should I stay or should I go – Clash

Brown Sugar – Rolling Stones

Walk this way – Aerosmith

The boys are back in town – Thin Lizzy

You really got me – Kinks

One way, or another – Blondie

So lonely – Police

A town called Malice – Jam

Sweet home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd

Two princes – Spin Doctors

Suck my kiss – Red Hot Chili Peppers

La Grange - ZZ Top

The fixer – Pearl Jam

Hey Joe – Jimi Hendrix