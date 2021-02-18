Run the Music: la playlist rock di Rockol
Il prossimo 27 e 28 marzo si correrà in tutta Italia con Run The Music, la manifestazione che unisce musica e sport a scopo benefico.
Ne abbiamo parlato proprio qui, dove si trovano tutte le iscrizioni per iscriversi, partecipare, contribuire.
E, con l'occasione, abbiamo pensato di regalare ai nostri lettori anche una speciale playlist: 20 brani rock, che attraversano il genere nei decenni e che hanno il pregio di far scorrere l’adrenalina come si deve.
Buon allenamento!
Whole Lotta Love – Led Zeppelin
Highway to Hell – AC/DC
Come as you are – Nirvana
Born to run – Bruce Springsteen
Won’t get fooled again – The Who
Black hole Sun – Soundgarden
Should I stay or should I go – Clash
Brown Sugar – Rolling Stones
Walk this way – Aerosmith
The boys are back in town – Thin Lizzy
You really got me – Kinks
One way, or another – Blondie
So lonely – Police
A town called Malice – Jam
Sweet home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Two princes – Spin Doctors
Suck my kiss – Red Hot Chili Peppers
La Grange - ZZ Top
The fixer – Pearl Jam
Hey Joe – Jimi Hendrix