18/02/2021

Run the Music: la playlist rock di Rockol

Partecipa a questa manifestazione benefica - e inizia ad allenarti…!
Run the Music: la playlist rock di Rockol

Il prossimo 27 e 28 marzo si correrà in tutta Italia con Run The Music, la manifestazione che unisce musica e sport a scopo benefico. 

Ne abbiamo parlato proprio qui, dove si trovano tutte le iscrizioni per iscriversi, partecipare, contribuire.

 

E, con l'occasione, abbiamo pensato di regalare ai nostri lettori anche una speciale playlist: 20 brani rock, che attraversano il genere nei decenni e che hanno il pregio di far scorrere l’adrenalina come si deve.

Buon allenamento!

 

Whole Lotta Love – Led Zeppelin 

Highway to Hell – AC/DC

Come as you are – Nirvana

Born to run – Bruce Springsteen 

Won’t get fooled again – The Who

Black hole Sun – Soundgarden

Should I stay or should I go – Clash 

Brown Sugar – Rolling Stones

Walk this way – Aerosmith

The boys are back in town – Thin Lizzy 

You really got me – Kinks 

One way, or another – Blondie 

So lonely – Police 

A town called Malice – Jam 

Sweet home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd 

Two princes – Spin Doctors 

Suck my kiss – Red Hot Chili Peppers 

La Grange -  ZZ Top 

The fixer – Pearl Jam 

Hey Joe – Jimi Hendrix 

