Ancora musica da David Bowie

A cinque anni dalla morte, non si arresta il flusso delle uscite postume del Duca Bianco. L'ultima uscita della serie è stata appena annunciata: il 12 febbraio sarà la volta di "Look at the moon! (Live Phoenix Festival 97)", registrazione dell'esibizione di David Bowie sul palco del Phoenix Festival nel 1997, durante il tour di "Earthling". La pubblicazione fa parte del progetto "David Bowie Brilliant Live Adventures", che consiste in una sequela di sei album dal vivo degli Anni '90, pubblicati in vinile e in cd come tirature limitate.

"Look at the moon! (Live Phoenix Festival 97)", tra le uscite postume di David Bowie, arriva dopo le ripubblicazioni di live come "Ouvre le chien (Live Dallas 95)", "Something in the air (Live Paris 99)", "I'm only dancing (The soul tour 74)" e "No trendy Réchauffé (Live Brimingham 95)", cofanetti come "ChangesNowBowie", "Who can I be now? (1974-1976)", "A new career in a new torn (1977-1982)", "Loving the alien (1983-1988)", "Spying through a keyhole", "Clareville Grove Demos", "The 'Mercury' Demos", "Conversation piece" ed Ep come "No plan" e "Is it any wonder?".

Gli album e i box della serie "David Bowie Brilliant Live Adventures" saranno disponibili solo sullo store ufficiale di David Bowie e sullo store Dig! di Warner Music Group. "Look at the moon! (Live Phoenix Festival 97)" fu registrato dal vivo al Phoenix Festival, a Long Marston in Inghilterra, il 20 luglio 1997. Ad accompagnare Bowie sul palco la band composta da Zachary Alford (percussioni), Gail Ann Dorsey (basso, tastiere), Reeves Gabrels (chitarre, cori) e Mike Garson (piano, tasiere, sintetizzatori).

Il disco comprende rarità inedite: su tutte, la cover di "O Superman" di Laurie Anderson. Di seguito, copertina e tracklist dell'album dal vivo.

CD 1

Quicksand (David Bowie)

The Man Who Sold the World (David Bowie)

Driftin’ Blues (Charles Brown/Eddie Williams/Johnny Moore)/The Jean Genie (David Bowie)

I'm Afraid of Americans (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

Battle for Britain (The Letter) (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels/Mark Plati)

Fashion (David Bowie)

Seven Years in Tibet (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

Fame (David Bowie/Carlos Alomar /John Lennon)

Looking for Satellites (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels/Mark Plati)

Under Pressure (David Bowie/Freddie Mercury/Roger Taylor/John Deacon/Brian May)

CD 2

The Hearts Filthy Lesson (David Bowie/Brian Eno/Michael Garson/Sterling Campbell/Erdal Kizilcay/Reeves Gabrels)

Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps) (David Bowie)

Hallo Spaceboy (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

Little Wonder (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels/Mark Plati)

Dead Man Walking (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

White Light/White Heat (Lou Reed)

O Superman (Laurie Anderson)



Stay (David Bowie)