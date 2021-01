Miley Cyrus canterà al Super Bowl per 7 mila spettatori vaccinati

SUPER BOWL LV!!! 💗 🏈



I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country! Join the tailgate at 2:30 PM ET FEBRUARY 7 on @tiktok_us @ @cbstv ! #SBLV pic.twitter.com/MBibfx8XxF