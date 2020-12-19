Bob Dylan annuncia un box set con le registrazioni della session con George Harrison

Poche settimane fa è stato pubblicato un cofanetto di tre dischi, intitolato “Bob Dylan - 1970 (50th anniversary collection)”, in tiratura estremamente limitata e disponibile unicamente presso lo store britannico Badlands, contenente - fra le altre cose - la registrazione completa della leggendaria session del cantautore di Duluth e George Harrison del 1970. Il cofanetto, uscito in edizione limitata in risposta a una legge europea secondo la quale le registrazioni diventano di dominio pubblico cinquanta anni dopo la loro realizzazione se non sono state ufficialmente pubblicate dal titolare del copyright, dal prossimo febbraio non sarà più un oggetto esclusivo (attualmente è in vendita una copia su Discogs.com al prezzo di mille euro)

Attraverso un post pubblicato su Twitter, Bob Dylan - che ha recentemente venduto il suo catalogo di canzoni a Universal Music - ha annunciato che il prossimo 26 febbraio uscirà un box set di tre dischi, intitolato “1970”. Il cofanettò presenterà - come riportato sul sito dell'artista - 74 registrazioni, mai pubblicate prima, risalenti al 1970, molte delle quali sono tratte dalle sessioni degli album “Self portrait” e “New morning”.

La raccolta - con incisioni che risalgono al periodo tra marzo e agosto 1970 - include anche nove tracce realizzate durante la session in studio di Dylan e George Harrison, tenutasi l’1 maggio 1970 a New York, tra cui brani della voce di “Blowin' in the wind” incisi dall’artista statunitense con l’ex Beatle (“One to many mornings”, “Gates of Eden”, “Mama, you been on my mind”), cover (“All I have to do is dream” degli Everly Brothers, “Matchbox” di Carl Perkins), una versione di "Yesterday" dei Fab Four e altro.

'1970' 3-disc set, out on 2/26. Includes previously unreleased outtakes from the 'Self Portrait' and 'New Morning’ sessions plus the complete May 1, 1970 studio recordings with George Harrison, performing together on nine tracks. https://t.co/vKiTpzQ79E pic.twitter.com/ImWKDGClbE — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) December 18, 2020

Ecco la tracklist e la copertina del box set “1970”, che dal 26 febbraio sarà disponibile sulle principali piattaforme digitali e in formato CD con le note di copertina firmate da Michael Simmons:

Disc 1

March 3, 1970

1. I Can’t Help But Wonder Where I’m Bound

2. Universal Soldier – Take 1

3. Spanish Is The Loving Tongue – Take 1

4. Went To See The Gypsy – Take 2

5. Went To See The Gypsy – Take 3

6. Woogie Boogie

March 4, 1970

7. Went To See The Gypsy – Take 4

8. Thirsty Boots – Take 1

March 5, 1970

9. Little Moses – Take 1

10. Alberta – Take 2

11. Come All You Fair And Tender Ladies – Take 1

12. Things About Comin’ My Way – Takes 2 & 3

13. Went To See The Gypsy – Take 6

14. Untitled 1970 Instrumental #1

15. Come A Little Bit Closer – Take 2

16. Alberta ¬– Take 5

May 1, 1970

17. Sign On The Window – Take 2

18. Sign On The Window – Takes 3-5

19. If Not For You – Take 1

20. Time Passes Slowly – Rehearsal

21. If Not For You – Take 2

22. If Not For You – Take 3

23. Song To Woody – Take 1

24. Mama, You Been On My Mind – Take 1

25. Yesterday – Take 1



Disc 2

1. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues – Take 1

2. Medley: I Met Him On A Sunday (Ronde-Ronde)/Da Doo Ron Ron – Take 1

3. One Too Many Mornings – Take 1

4. Ghost Riders In The Sky – Take 1

5. Cupid – Take 1

6. All I Have To Do Is Dream – Take 1

7. Gates Of Eden – Take 1

8. I Threw It All Away – Take 1

9. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) – Take 1

10. Matchbox – Take 1

11. Your True Love – Take 1

12. Telephone Wire – Take 1

13. Fishing Blues – Take 1

14. Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance – Take 1

15. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 – Take 1

16. It Ain’t Me Babe

17. If Not For You

18. Sign On The Window – Take 1

19. Sign On The Window – Take 2

20. Sign On The Window – Take 3

June 1, 1970

21. Alligator Man

22. Alligator Man [Rock Version]

23. Alligator Man [Country Version]

24. Sarah Jane 1

25. Sign On The Window

26. Sarah Jane 2



Disc 3

June 2, 1970

1. If Not for You – Take 1

2. If Not for You – Take 2

June 3, 1970

3. Jamaica Farewell

4. Can’t Help Falling in Love

5. Long Black Veil

6. One More Weekend

June 4, 1970

7. Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie – Take 1

8. Three Angels

9. Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 1

10. Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 2

11. New Morning

12. Untitled 1970 Instrumental #2

June 5, 1970

13. Went to See the Gypsy

14. Sign on the Window – stereo mix

15. Winterlude

16. I Forgot to Remember to Forget 1

17. I Forgot to Remember to Forget 2

18. Lily of the West – Take 2

19. Father of Night – rehearsal

20. Lily of the West

August 12, 1970

21. If Not for You – Take 1

23. If Not for You – Take 2

24. Day of the Locusts – Take 2