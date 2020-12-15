Radiofreccia, ancora cinque giorni per votare la Top 20
Fino al 20 dicembre gli ascoltatori di Radiofreccia possono scegliere la loro preferita fra le 20 canzoni più trasmese nel 2020. La classifica definitiva sarà rivelata lunedì 21 dicembre dalle 14.
Ecco qui di seguito tutte le canzoni in gara:
The Killers - My Own Soul’s Warning
Fantastic Negrito - How Long?
Cleopatrick - Hometown
The Rolling Stones - Living In A Ghost Town
Pearl Jam - Dance Of The Clairvoyants
Fontaines D.C. - A Hero's Death
Dropkick Murphys - Smash Shit Up
The Used - Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton
Corey Taylor - Black Eyes Blue
Shinedown - Atlas Falls
Alanis Morissette - Smiling
Skunk Anansie - This Means War
Noel Gallagher - Blue Moon Rising
Ozzy Osbourne feat. Elton John - Ordinary Man
Green Day - Oh Yeah!
Nothing but Thieves - Is Everybody Going Crazy?
Bruce Springsteen - Letter To You
Five Finger Death Punch - A Little Bit Off
Andrew Cushin - Waiting for the Rain
Crobot - Gasoline
Per votare la vostra preferita, andate qui.