Notizie - Industria - 15/12/2020

Radiofreccia, ancora cinque giorni per votare la Top 20

Sul sito della radio, per scegliere la preferita del 2020
Radiofreccia, ancora cinque giorni per votare la Top 20

Fino al 20 dicembre gli ascoltatori di Radiofreccia possono scegliere la loro preferita fra le 20 canzoni più trasmese nel 2020. La classifica definitiva sarà rivelata lunedì 21 dicembre dalle 14.
Ecco qui di seguito tutte le canzoni in gara:

The Killers - My Own Soul’s Warning

 

Fantastic Negrito - How Long?

 

Cleopatrick - Hometown

 

The Rolling Stones - Living In A Ghost Town

 


Pearl Jam - Dance Of The Clairvoyants

 


Fontaines D.C. - A Hero's Death

 

Dropkick Murphys - Smash Shit Up

 


The Used - Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton

 


Corey Taylor - Black Eyes Blue

 


Shinedown - Atlas Falls

 

Alanis Morissette - Smiling

 

Skunk Anansie - This Means War

 


Noel Gallagher - Blue Moon Rising

 


Ozzy Osbourne feat. Elton John - Ordinary Man

 


Green Day - Oh Yeah!

 


Nothing but Thieves - Is Everybody Going Crazy?

 


Bruce Springsteen - Letter To You

 


Five Finger Death Punch - A Little Bit Off

 

Andrew Cushin - Waiting for the Rain


Crobot - Gasoline

 

Per votare la vostra preferita, andate qui.

 

Bruce Springsteen Killers Noel Gallagher Pearl Jam Rolling Stones
