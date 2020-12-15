Radiofreccia, ancora cinque giorni per votare la Top 20

Fino al 20 dicembre gli ascoltatori di Radiofreccia possono scegliere la loro preferita fra le 20 canzoni più trasmese nel 2020. La classifica definitiva sarà rivelata lunedì 21 dicembre dalle 14.

Ecco qui di seguito tutte le canzoni in gara:

The Killers - My Own Soul’s Warning

Fantastic Negrito - How Long?

Cleopatrick - Hometown

The Rolling Stones - Living In A Ghost Town



Pearl Jam - Dance Of The Clairvoyants



Fontaines D.C. - A Hero's Death

Dropkick Murphys - Smash Shit Up



The Used - Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton



Corey Taylor - Black Eyes Blue



Shinedown - Atlas Falls

Alanis Morissette - Smiling

Skunk Anansie - This Means War



Noel Gallagher - Blue Moon Rising



Ozzy Osbourne feat. Elton John - Ordinary Man



Green Day - Oh Yeah!



Nothing but Thieves - Is Everybody Going Crazy?



Bruce Springsteen - Letter To You



Five Finger Death Punch - A Little Bit Off

Andrew Cushin - Waiting for the Rain



Crobot - Gasoline

Per votare la vostra preferita, andate qui.