Gorillaz, il 12 e 13 dicembre il concerto virtuale Song Machine Live

Avrà luogo i prossimi 12 e 13 dicembre “Song Machine Live”, evento che unirà immagini e performance live con il quale i Gorillaz presenteranno al pubblico le canzoni di "Song Machine": i brani verranno eseguiti dal vivo per la prima volta su LiveNow in tre differenti fusi orari. Le informazioni per acquistare i biglietti e seguire lo show sono disponibili a questo indirizzo.

Il più recente progetto discografico della band capitanata dal leader dei Blur Damon Albarn, “Song Machine”, è stato pubblicato lo scorso 23 ottobre: il gruppo ha scritto e registrato diciassette nuove canzoni insieme a ospiti prestigiosi come - tra gli altri - il frontman dei Cure Robert Smith, Beck ed Elton John. Ecco, di seguito, la tracklist completa del lavoro:

Versione Standard

1. Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith)

2. The Valley of The Pagans (ft. Beck)

3. The Lost Chord (ft. Leee John)

4. Pac-Man (ft. ScHoolboy Q)

5. Chalk Tablet Towers (ft. St Vincent)

6. The Pink Phantom (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)

7. Aries (ft. Peter Hook and Georgia)

8. Friday 13th (ft. Octavian)

9. Dead Butterflies (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. Désolé (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)

11. Momentary Bliss (ft. slowthai and Slaves)



Versione Deluxe

1. Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith)

2. The Valley of The Pagans (ft. Beck)

3. The Lost Chord (ft. Leee John)

4. Pac-Man (ft. ScHoolboy Q)

5. Chalk Tablet Towers (ft. St Vincent)

6. The Pink Phantom (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)

7. Aries (feat. Peter Hook and Georgia)

8. Friday 13th (ft. Octavian)

9. Dead Butterflies (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. Désolé (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)

11. Momentary Bliss (ft. slowthai and Slaves)

12. Opium (ft. EARTHGANG)

13. Simplicity (ft. Joan As Police Woman)

14. Severed Head (ft. Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

15. With Love To An Ex (ft. Moonchild Sanelly)

16. MLS (feat. JPEGMAFIA and CHAI)

17. How Far? (ft. Tony Allen and Skepta)