Notizie - Industria - 24/11/2020

Grammy Awards: tutte le nomination

Ecco le shortlist delle candidature categoria per categoria
Grammy Awards: tutte le nomination

Sono stati comunicati i nomi dei candidati per tutte le categorie della sessantatreesima edizione dei Grammy Awards, che premierà il meglio della musica pubblicata fra il primo settembre 2019 e il 31 agosto 2020.

La cerimonia di conferimento si terrà il 31 gennaio, e sarà presentata da Trevor Noah; dall'andamento della pandemia dipenderanno le modalità con cui si svolgerà - in presenza di pubblico o in streaming.

Ecco i nominati in tutte le categorie.

 

Album of the Year:
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
Coldplay – Everyday Life
Jacob Collier Djesse Vol. 3
HAIM – Women In Music Pt. III
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Burning
Taylor Swift – Folklore

Record of the Year:
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Black Pumas – “Colors”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”

Song of the Year:
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels – “If the World Was Ending”

Best New Artist:
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranda
Megan Thee Stallion

Best Solo Pop Performance:
Justin Bieber – “Yummy”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”
Taylor Swift – “cardigan”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”
Justin Bieber feat. Quavo – “Intentions”
BTS – “Dynamite”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver – “exile”

Best Pop Vocal Album:
Justin Bieber – Changes
Lady Gaga – Chromatic
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Taylor Swift – folklore

Best Dance Recording:
Diplo & Sidepiece – “On My Mind”
Disclosure feat. Aminé & slowthai – “My High”
Flume feat. Toro y Moi – “The Difference”
Jayda G – “Both of Us”
Kaytranda feat. Kali Uchis – “10%”

Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Arca – KiCk i
Baauer – Planet’s Mad
Disclosure – Energy
Kaytranda – Bubba
Madeon – Good Faith

Best Rock Performance:
Fiona Apple – “Shameika”
Big Thief – “Not”
Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”
HAIM – “The Steps”
Brittany Howard – “Stay High”
Grace Potter – “Daylight”

Best Rock Song:
Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”
Tame Impala – “Lost in Yesterday”
Big Thief – “Not”
Fiona Apple – “Shameika”
Brittany Howard – “Stay High”

Best Rock Album:
Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death
Michal Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Grace Potter – Daylight
Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury
The Strokes – The New Abnormal

Best Alternative Music Album:
Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Beck – Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
Brittany Howard – Jamie
Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Best Metal Performance:
Body Count – “Bum-Rush”
Cod Orange – “Underneath”
In This Moment – “The In-Between”
Poppy – “Bloodmoney”
Power Trip – “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live”

Best R&B Performance:
Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend – “Lighting & Thunder”
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign – “All I Need”
Brittany Howard – “Goat Head”
Emily King – “See Me”

Best R&B Song:
Rober Glasper feat. H.E.R. – “Better Than I Imagine”
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Tiana Major9 & Earthgang – “Collide”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”

Best Progressive R&B Album:
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Chloe x Halle – Ungodly Hour
Free Nationals – Free Nationals
Robert Grasper – Fuck Yo Feelings
Thundercat – It Is What It Is

Best Rap Performance:
Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence”
DaBaby – “Bop”
Jack Harlow – “What’s Poppin”
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”
Pop Smoke – “Dior”

Best Melodic Rap Performance:
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Drake feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

Best Rap Song:
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Drake feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”

Best Rap Album:
D Smoke – Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo
Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony
Nas – King’s Disease
Royce Da 5’9” – The Allegory

Best Folk Album:
Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman
Leonard Cohen – Thanks For the Dance
Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter
The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times

Best Americana Album:
Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers
Hiss Holden Messenger – Terms of Surrender
Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground
Marcus King – El Dorado
Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels

Best American Roots Performance:
Black Pumas – “Colors”
Bonny Light Horseman – “Deep in Love”
Brittany Howard – “Short and Sweet”
Norah Jones and Mavis Staples – “I’ll Be Gone”
John Prine – “I Remember Everything”

Best Comedy Album:
Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah
Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything
Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist
Bill Burr – Paper Tiger
Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Mad Richter – Ad Astra
Kamasi Washington – Becoming
Hildur Guonadóttir – Joker
Thomas Newman – 1917
John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Song Written For Visual Media:
Taylor Swift – “Beautiful Ghosts”
Brandi Carlile – “Carried Me With You”
Idina Menzel & Aurora – “Into the Unknown”
Billie Eilish – “No Time to Die”
Cynthia Erivo – “Stand Up”

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
JoJo Rabbit

Best Music Film:
Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys Story
Beyoncé – Black Is King
Freestyle Love Supreme – We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
ZZ Top – That Little Ol’ Band From Texas

Best Music Video:
Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl”
Future featuring Drake – “Life Is Good”
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Harry Styles – “Adore You”
Woodkid – “Goliath”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Wyatt

Beyonce Fiona Apple Fontaines D.C. Grammy Awards Justin Bieber
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
