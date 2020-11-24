Grammy Awards: tutte le nomination

Sono stati comunicati i nomi dei candidati per tutte le categorie della sessantatreesima edizione dei Grammy Awards, che premierà il meglio della musica pubblicata fra il primo settembre 2019 e il 31 agosto 2020.

La cerimonia di conferimento si terrà il 31 gennaio, e sarà presentata da Trevor Noah; dall'andamento della pandemia dipenderanno le modalità con cui si svolgerà - in presenza di pubblico o in streaming.

Ecco i nominati in tutte le categorie.

Album of the Year:

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Jacob Collier Djesse Vol. 3

HAIM – Women In Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Burning

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Record of the Year:

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Black Pumas – “Colors”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”

Song of the Year:

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels – “If the World Was Ending”

Best New Artist:

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranda

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Solo Pop Performance:

Justin Bieber – “Yummy”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”

Taylor Swift – “cardigan”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”

Justin Bieber feat. Quavo – “Intentions”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver – “exile”

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Justin Bieber – Changes

Lady Gaga – Chromatic

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – folklore

Best Dance Recording:

Diplo & Sidepiece – “On My Mind”

Disclosure feat. Aminé & slowthai – “My High”

Flume feat. Toro y Moi – “The Difference”

Jayda G – “Both of Us”

Kaytranda feat. Kali Uchis – “10%”

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Arca – KiCk i

Baauer – Planet’s Mad

Disclosure – Energy

Kaytranda – Bubba

Madeon – Good Faith

Best Rock Performance:

Fiona Apple – “Shameika”

Big Thief – “Not”

Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”

HAIM – “The Steps”

Brittany Howard – “Stay High”

Grace Potter – “Daylight”

Best Rock Song:

Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”

Tame Impala – “Lost in Yesterday”

Big Thief – “Not”

Fiona Apple – “Shameika”

Brittany Howard – “Stay High”

Best Rock Album:

Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death

Michal Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Grace Potter – Daylight

Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury

The Strokes – The New Abnormal

Best Alternative Music Album:

Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck – Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

Brittany Howard – Jamie

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Best Metal Performance:

Body Count – “Bum-Rush”

Cod Orange – “Underneath”

In This Moment – “The In-Between”

Poppy – “Bloodmoney”

Power Trip – “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live”

Best R&B Performance:

Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend – “Lighting & Thunder”

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign – “All I Need”

Brittany Howard – “Goat Head”

Emily King – “See Me”

Best R&B Song:

Rober Glasper feat. H.E.R. – “Better Than I Imagine”

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Tiana Major9 & Earthgang – “Collide”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”

Best Progressive R&B Album:

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Chloe x Halle – Ungodly Hour

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

Robert Grasper – Fuck Yo Feelings

Thundercat – It Is What It Is

Best Rap Performance:

Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence”

DaBaby – “Bop”

Jack Harlow – “What’s Poppin”

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”

Pop Smoke – “Dior”

Best Melodic Rap Performance:

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Drake feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

Best Rap Song:

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Drake feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”

Best Rap Album:

D Smoke – Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo

Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony

Nas – King’s Disease

Royce Da 5’9” – The Allegory

Best Folk Album:

Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman

Leonard Cohen – Thanks For the Dance

Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter

The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times

Best Americana Album:

Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers

Hiss Holden Messenger – Terms of Surrender

Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground

Marcus King – El Dorado

Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels

Best American Roots Performance:

Black Pumas – “Colors”

Bonny Light Horseman – “Deep in Love”

Brittany Howard – “Short and Sweet”

Norah Jones and Mavis Staples – “I’ll Be Gone”

John Prine – “I Remember Everything”

Best Comedy Album:

Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah

Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything

Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist

Bill Burr – Paper Tiger

Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Mad Richter – Ad Astra

Kamasi Washington – Becoming

Hildur Guonadóttir – Joker

Thomas Newman – 1917

John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

Taylor Swift – “Beautiful Ghosts”

Brandi Carlile – “Carried Me With You”

Idina Menzel & Aurora – “Into the Unknown”

Billie Eilish – “No Time to Die”

Cynthia Erivo – “Stand Up”

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

JoJo Rabbit

Best Music Film:

Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys Story

Beyoncé – Black Is King

Freestyle Love Supreme – We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

ZZ Top – That Little Ol’ Band From Texas

Best Music Video:

Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl”

Future featuring Drake – “Life Is Good”

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Woodkid – “Goliath”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Wyatt