Notizie - 16/11/2020

Esce box per i 50 anni del Bath Festival con Byrds, Santana e Fleetwood Mac

Un cofanetto per omaggiare lo storico festival britannico.
Esce box per i 50 anni del Bath Festival con Byrds, Santana e Fleetwood Mac

Alla seconda edizione del Bath Festival of Blues and Progressive Music, un festival musicale tenutosi al Royal Bath and West Showground di Shepton Mallet, Somerset, in Inghilterra, dal 27 al 29 giugno 1970, si sono esibite band come Pink Floyd e Led Zeppelin e vi parteciparono circa 150.000 persone.

Il festival del 1970 prese il via al mezzogiorno del sabato 27 e si concluse alle 6.30 del lunedì mattina. Il festival comprendeva una line-up con band quali Santana, The Flock, Led Zeppelin (headliner), Hot Tuna, Country Joe McDonald, Colosseum, Byrds (set acustico), Moody Blues, Dr. John (set acustico), Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention, Canned Heat, It's a Beautiful Day, Steppenwolf, Johnny Winter, John Mayall con Peter Green, Pink Floyd (che presentarono in anteprima quello che era ancora chiamato Atom Heart Mother Suite), Pentangle, Fairport Convention, Keef Hartley e la Maynard Ferguson Big Band.

Nel 2020 è caduto il cinquantesimo anniversario del festival è stato quindi prodotto un cofanetto in edizione limitata, in uscita il 27 novembre, che contiene: un certificato firmato e numerato di Wendy Bannister (organizzatore della manifestazione), un triplo CD (con registrazioni restaurate), la riproduzione dei programmi del 1969 e del 1970, la riproduzione dei biglietti dei festival, una riproduzione dei volantini dei festival, un libro celebrativo dell'anniversario di 16 pagine con un testo scritto da Freddy Bannister (organizzatore) e foto inedite.

DISC 1

1 Ten Years After - I Woke Up This Morning

2 Ten Years After - Good Morning Little Schoolgirl

3 Blodwyn Pig - Aint Ya Comin' Home

4 Blodwyn Pig - Cats Squirrel

5 Taste - Same Old Story

6 Colosseum - Walking in the Park

7 Fleetwood Mac (con Peter Green) - Blues Jam

8 Fleetwood Mac (con Peter Green) - So Many Natural Ways

9 Fleetwood Mac (con Peter Green) - Red Hot Mama

10 Nice - Karelia Suite

11 Nice - She Belongs To Me

DISC 2

1 Donovan - Mellow Yellow

2 Steppenwolf - Sookie Sookie

3 Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild

4 Johnny Winter - Guess I'll Go Away

5 Johnny Winter - Johnny B Goode

6 Johnny Winter - Have You Ever Been Mistreated

7 Byrds - Rock n Roll Star

8 Byrds - Bugler

9 Byrds - Black Mountain Rag

10 Byrds - Mr Tambourine Man

11 Byrds - Pretty Boy Floyd

12 Byrds - Antique Sandy

13 Byrds - You Ain't Going Nowhere

14 Byrds - Baby Do You Want Me to Do

DISC 3

1 John Mayall - It Might As Well Be Raining

2 John Mayall - Crazy Woman

3 Canned Heat - Reefer Blues

4 Canned Heat - Something's Gotta Go

5 Frank Zappa - Mom And Dad

6 Country Joe - Silver and Gold

7 Country Joe - Martha Lorraine

8 Country Joe - Fixing to Die Rag

9 Santana - Black Magic Woman

10 Santana - Incident at Neshabar

11 White Bird - It's A Beautiful Day

