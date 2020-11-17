Bob Marley, in arrivo il box in CD con tutte le registrazioni per la Island

Il 6 febbraio 2020, Bob Marley avrebbe compiuto 75 anni. Universal Music e Island Records hanno pianificato un anno di celebrazioni del re del reggae, scomparso l'11 maggio del 1981 a 36 anni. Per celebrare la ricorrenza, la famiglia dell'artista e Island records hanno annunciato un piano annuale per onorare il ricordo del simbolo della musica giamaicana: una serie di celebrazioni che includono musica, moda, arte, fotografia, tecnologia, sport e film, offrendo ai fan accesso a materiali inediti degli archivi della famiglia dell'artista - molti dei quali resi disponibili su YouTube con video e documentari originali.

Si è iniziato a febbraio con una riedizione di "Redemption Song" (con un video inedito della canzone). Poi in estate il leggendario (letteralmente) "Legend", è stato ripubblicato picture disc, ed è uscito l’EP di "Why Should I | Exodus", contenente 6 tracce fra cui remix, versioni dub e una extended version di 12 "di Exodus. L'ultima pubblicazione finora è "Uprising Live", e a dicembre arriverà un box di 11 CD, "The Complete Island Recordings".

Quest'ultima uscita è già disponibile in una Collector's Edition in vinile: 11LP in una confezione a forma di accendino Zippo. La confezione comprende tutti e nove gli album di Bob Marley & The Wailers registrati in studio per la Island, più i due album dal vivo "Live!" e "Babylon By Bus". Questa edizione da collezione comprende anche un tappetino e due grandi foto.

Questo il contenuto completo del box



Catch A Fire

1. Concrete Jungle

2. Slave Driver

3. 400 Years

4. Stop That Train

5. Baby We've Got A Date (Rock It Baby)

6. Stir It Up

7. Kinky Reggae

8. No More Trouble

9. Midnight Ravers

Burnin'

1. Get Up, Stand Up

2. Hallelujah Time

3. I Shot The Sheriff

4. Burnin' And Lootin'

5. Put It On

6. Small Axe

7. Pass It On

8. Duppy Conqueror

9. One Foundation

10. Rastaman Chant

Natty Dread

1. Lively Up Yourself

2. No Woman No Cry

3. Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)

4. Rebel Music (3 O'clock Roadblock)

5. So Jah S'eh

6. Natty Dread

7. Bend Down Low

8. Talkin' Blues

9. Revolution

Bob Marley & The Wailer

1. Trenchtown Rock

2. Burnin' And Lootin'

3. Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)

4. Lively Up Yourself

5. No Woman, No Cry

6. I Shot The Sheriff

7. Get Up, Stand Up

Rastaman Vibration

1. Positive Vibration

2. Roots, Rock, Reggae

3. Johnny Was

4. Cry To Me

5. Want More

6. Crazy Baldhead

7. Who The Cap Fit

8. Night Shift

9. War

10. Rat Race

Exodus

1. Natural Mystic

2. So Much Things To Say

3. Guiltiness

4. The Heathen

5. Exodus

6. Jamming

7. Waiting In Vain

8. Turn Your Lights Down Low

9. Three Little Birds

10. One Love / People Get Ready

Babylon By Bus

1. Positive Vibration

2. Punky Reggae Party

3. Exodus

4. Stir It Up

5. Rat Race

6. Concrete Jungle

7. Kinky Reggae

Babylon By Bus

1. Lively Up Yourself

2. Rebel Music (3 O'clock Roadblock)

3. War / No More Trouble

4. Is This Love

5. Heathen

6. Jammin'

Kaya

1. Easy Skanking

2. Kaya

3. Is This Love

4. Sun Is Shining

5. Satisfy My Soul

6. She's Gone

7. Misty Morning

8. Crisis

9. Running Away

10. Time Will Tell

Survival

1. So Much Trouble In The World

2. Zimbabwe

3. Top Rankin'

4. Babylon System

5. Survival

6. Africa Unite

7. One Drop

8. Ride Natty Ride

9. Ambush In The Night

10. Wake Up And Live

Uprising

1. Coming In From The Cold

2. Real Situation

3. Bad Card

4. We And Dem

5. Work

6. Zion Train

7. Pimper's Paradise

8. Could You Be Loved

9. Forever Loving Jah

10. Redemption Song

Confrontation

1. Chant Down Babylon

2. Buffalo Soldier

3. Jump Nyabinghi

4. Mix Up, Mix Up

5. Give Thanks & Praises

6. Blackman Redemption

7. Trench Town

8. Stiff Necked Fools

9. I Know

10. Rastaman Live Up