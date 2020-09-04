Jimmy Page celebra Kate Bush
Il musicista inglese ricorda la grande emozione che gli suscitò il vederla in concerto.
Il chitarrista dei Led Zeppelin Jimmy Page ha colto l'occasione dell'anniversario del ritorno in concerto, nel 2014, dopo un lungo periodo trascorso senza calcare il palco, della cantautrice inglese Kate Bush per esprimerle tutta la sua ammirazione.
Sul suo account Instagram il 76enne musicista inglese ha pubblicato le seguenti righe: “Nel 2014, ho visto Kate Bush all'Hammersmith Odeon di Londra. Kate Bush è una artista e autrice di alcuni dei materiali più straordinari che abbia mai avuto il piacere di ascoltare. Dopo aver ascoltato "Man With A Child In His Eyes" scritta durante la sua adolescenza e il suo album di debutto, ho capito che questo era un talento unico con una profonda comprensione di tutto ciò che è musicale. Ha continuato a crescere artisticamente e negli anni ha pubblicato un catalogo di musica incantevole. Nel 1979 Kate Bush fece il suo ultimo concerto all'Hammersmith Odeon di Londra. Da quel momento in poi fu una reclusa di successo. Quando nel 2014 venne annunciato che avrebbe tenuto una serie di concerti all'Hammersmith Odeon, i biglietti svanirono. Fui fortunato ad aver ricevuto due biglietti e sono andato con la poetessa Scarlett Sabet per vivere la comunione. Kate generò un impegno senza pari da parte del pubblico che ha assistito ai suoi spettacoli. Chiese loro di non registrare lo show di quella sera e loro si attennero alla richiesta. Penso che chi avesse disobbedito sarebbe stato linciato in pubblico. Il sentimento di amore e rispetto per Kate era tangibile. Il suo spettacolo mise in mostra la misura del suo genio e della sua visione passata, presente e futura. Tutti noi siamo stati davvero commossi dal suo concerto sia visivamente che musicalmente. Grazie Kate.”
View this post on Instagram
On this day in 2014, I saw Kate Bush at the Hammersmith Odeon in London. @katebushmusic is an artist and writer of some of the most extraordinary material I have had the pleasure to experience. From hearing “Man With A Child In His Eyes” written in her teens and on her debut album I knew this was a unique talent with a depth of profound understanding to all things musical. She continued to grow artistically and released a catalogue of fascinating lyrical music over the years. In 1979 Kate Bush played her last concert at the Hammersmith Odeon in London. From then on she became quite a successful recluse. When it was announced in 2014 that she was to perform a run of concerts at the Hammersmith Odeon the tickets evaporated. However I was lucky to be given two tickets and went with poet @scarlettzsabet to experience the communion. Kate generated an unparalleled commitment from the audience who attended her shows. It was that they were requested not to record the show that evening and they kept to that. I think there may have been a public lynching awaiting anyone who may disobey. The feeling for love and respect for Kate was tangible. Her show displayed the measure of her genius and vision both past, present and future. Each and every one of us was truly moved by her concert both visually and musically. Thank you Kate.
A post shared by Jimmy Page (@jimmypage) on