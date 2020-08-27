Katy Perry diventa mamma e invita a supportare l'Unicef
La cantante statunitense ha dato alla luce una bimba di nome Daisy Dove, frutto dell'amore tra lei e l'attore Orlando Bloom.
La cantante statunitense Katy Perry e l'attore inglese Orlando Bloom sono diventati genitori di una bimba chiamata Daisy Dove. Ad annunciare il lieto evento un messaggio pubblicato sul profilo Instagram dell'Unicef di cui sono da tempo Goodwill Ambassadors.
Questo il gioioso annuncio: “Stiamo fluttuando, pieni di amore e meraviglia, per l’arrivo sano e sicuro di nostra figlia” ci hanno detto Katy e Orlando. “Sappiamo di essere fortunati e che non tutti possono vivere un’esperienza di parto tranquilla come la nostra. Le comunità di tutto il mondo hanno ancora una carenza di operatori sanitari e ogni undici secondi una donna incinta o un neonato muoiono, principalmente per cause che potrebbero essere prevenute. Con il COVID-19 molte più vite di neonati sono a rischio a causa della maggiore difficoltà di accesso ad acqua, sapone, vaccini e medicinali che prevengono le malattie. Come genitori di un neonato, questo ci spezza il cuore, ora più che mai proviamo empatia con i genitori in difficoltà. In qualità di Goodwill Ambassadors dell’UNICEF, sappiamo che l’UNICEF è sul campo per fare tutto il necessario per garantire che ogni donna incinta abbia accesso a un operatore sanitario qualificato e a un’assistenza sanitaria di qualità. Per celebrare il cuore che sappiamo già nostra figlia possiede, abbiamo creato una pagina dove poter fare delle donazioni. Supportandoli, stai sostenendo un inizio sicuro della vita e reinventando un mondo più sano per ogni bambino. Speriamo che tu possa sbocciare con generosità. Con gratitudine, Katy e Orlando.”
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
