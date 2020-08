Jimmy Page: quando i Led Zeppelin hanno suonato ad Asbury Park (e non a Woodstock)

View this post on Instagram

On this day in 1969, I played at Asbury Park, NJ with @ledzeppelin This was the second day of Woodstock and we played Asbury Park. By that time, the city was awash with tales, stories and rumours of what was happening at the festival. 25 years later, Robert Plant and I recorded and filmed in a Welsh leafy glade 'No Quarter', the title track of the Unledded project. Photo © Tom Sheehy, 1969