Duff McKagan dei Guns N ’Roses racconta il dramma delle sue dipendenze alla figlia di Chris Cornell

@officialduffmckagan and I discuss our experiences with anxiety, panic attacks, and depression. Duff talks about his experience with addiction as self-medication for mental health issues and how he takes care of his wellbeing now. Thank you Duff for your honesty and integrity 💙 For more information on guests, future episodes, and resources go to the website link in my bio. Content warning: drug and alcohol abuse, panic attacks