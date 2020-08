Jimmy Page ricorda il set dei Led Zeppelin allo storico Montreux Jazz Festival

View this post on Instagram

On this day in 1971, @ledzeppelin played the Montreux Casino, the first of two nights. The casino in Montreux was always a joy to play, with the warm generous hospitality of Claude Nobs, musicologist, bon viveur and host of the jazz festival. The setlist shows a good balance of the band’s recording career up to that point and we jammed some spirited blues numbers at the end of the set to complete the picture.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Immigrant Song⁣⁣ Heartbreaker⁣⁣ Since I've Been Loving You⁣⁣ Black Dog⁣⁣ Dazed and Confused⁣⁣ Stairway to Heaven⁣⁣ Going to California⁣⁣ That's the Way⁣⁣ Celebration Day⁣⁣ What Is and What Should Never Be⁣⁣ Whole Lotta Love⁣⁣ Weekend⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Photo © Jean Pierre Leloir