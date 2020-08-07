Björk, posticipati i concerti in programma a Reykjavík

“In seguito all'annuncio della scorsa settimana, secondo cui il governo islandese ha imposto restrizioni più severe sugli assembramenti a causa del Coronavirus, è stata presa la decisione di spostare le prime tre date della serie di concerti ‘Orkestral’ di Björk”, si legge nel post pubblicato oggi - 7 agosto - dalla poliedrica artista sui social per annunciare che i concerti con la Icelandic Symphony Orchestra sono posticipati. La serie di spettacoli di Björk alla Harpa Hall di Reykjavík, la capitale dell’Islanda - originariamente in programma per i prossimi 9, 15 e 23 agosto - prenderà il via il 29 agosto. Come precedentemente annunciato, tutti i live saranno trasmessi anche in streaming e ogni sera Björk proporrà uno spettacolo diverso.

Il primo spettacolo del 29 agosto vedrà l’artista sul palco con la Iceland Symphony Orchestra; il 13 settembre per il secondo show Björk sarà accompagnata sempre dall’orchestra sinfonica islandese, oltre che dai fiati del settetto Viibra, dall’arpista Katie Buckley e dal pianista Jónas Sen. Il 19 settembre, per il terzo concerto, la voce di “Venus as a boy” andrà in scena insieme all’Hamrahlid Choir, gruppo vocale attivo da circa quarant'anni in Islanda, e a Katie Buckley; e, infine, il 28 settembre Björk sarà accompagnata dalla Iceland Symphony Orchestra e da Buckley.