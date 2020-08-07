Björk, posticipati i concerti in programma a Reykjavík
Alla luce di nuove restrizioni in Islanda per fronteggiare l’emergenza Coronavirus, l’artista comunica lo slittamento degli show in programma alla Harpa Hall di Reykjavík. Ecco le nuove date dei live, che saranno trasmessi anche in streaming.
“In seguito all'annuncio della scorsa settimana, secondo cui il governo islandese ha imposto restrizioni più severe sugli assembramenti a causa del Coronavirus, è stata presa la decisione di spostare le prime tre date della serie di concerti ‘Orkestral’ di Björk”, si legge nel post pubblicato oggi - 7 agosto - dalla poliedrica artista sui social per annunciare che i concerti con la Icelandic Symphony Orchestra sono posticipati. La serie di spettacoli di Björk alla Harpa Hall di Reykjavík, la capitale dell’Islanda - originariamente in programma per i prossimi 9, 15 e 23 agosto - prenderà il via il 29 agosto. Come precedentemente annunciato, tutti i live saranno trasmessi anche in streaming e ogni sera Björk proporrà uno spettacolo diverso.
Il primo spettacolo del 29 agosto vedrà l’artista sul palco con la Iceland Symphony Orchestra; il 13 settembre per il secondo show Björk sarà accompagnata sempre dall’orchestra sinfonica islandese, oltre che dai fiati del settetto Viibra, dall’arpista Katie Buckley e dal pianista Jónas Sen. Il 19 settembre, per il terzo concerto, la voce di “Venus as a boy” andrà in scena insieme all’Hamrahlid Choir, gruppo vocale attivo da circa quarant'anni in Islanda, e a Katie Buckley; e, infine, il 28 settembre Björk sarà accompagnata dalla Iceland Symphony Orchestra e da Buckley.
