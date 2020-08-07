Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 07/08/2020

Björk, posticipati i concerti in programma a Reykjavík

Alla luce di nuove restrizioni in Islanda per fronteggiare l’emergenza Coronavirus, l’artista comunica lo slittamento degli show in programma alla Harpa Hall di Reykjavík. Ecco le nuove date dei live, che saranno trasmessi anche in streaming.

Bj&ouml;rk, posticipati i concerti in programma a Reykjav&iacute;k

“In seguito all'annuncio della scorsa settimana, secondo cui il governo islandese ha imposto restrizioni più severe sugli assembramenti a causa del Coronavirus, è stata presa la decisione di spostare le prime tre date della serie di concerti ‘Orkestral’ di Björk”, si legge nel post pubblicato oggi - 7 agosto - dalla poliedrica artista sui social per annunciare che i concerti con la Icelandic Symphony Orchestra sono posticipati. La serie di spettacoli di Björk alla Harpa Hall di Reykjavík, la capitale dell’Islanda - originariamente in programma per i prossimi 9, 15 e 23 agosto - prenderà il via il 29 agosto. Come precedentemente annunciato, tutti i live saranno trasmessi anche in streaming e ogni sera Björk proporrà uno spettacolo diverso.

Il primo spettacolo del 29 agosto vedrà l’artista sul palco con la Iceland Symphony Orchestra; il 13 settembre per il secondo show Björk sarà accompagnata sempre dall’orchestra sinfonica islandese, oltre che dai fiati del settetto Viibra, dall’arpista Katie Buckley e dal pianista Jónas Sen. Il 19 settembre, per il terzo concerto, la voce di “Venus as a boy” andrà in scena insieme all’Hamrahlid Choir, gruppo vocale attivo da circa quarant'anni in Islanda, e a Katie Buckley; e, infine, il 28 settembre Björk sarà accompagnata dalla Iceland Symphony Orchestra e da Buckley.

View this post on Instagram

Following on from last week’s announcement that the Icelandic government has re-imposed tougher restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19, the decision has been made to move the first three dates of the Björk Orkestral concert series The new dates are rescheduled as below: August 29th - 17:00 GMT: Björk with 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason September 13th - 17:00 GMT: Björk with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen September 19th - 17:00 GMT: Björk with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir September 28th - 20:00 GMT: Björk with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason In order to ensure that fans around the world can experience the concerts at their own convenience, each performance will be streamed live, and then re-broadcast twice at the below times: UK & EU (except for Sept 28th): 5pm GMT / 6pm BST / 7pm CET [streamed live] North & South America: 7pm PT / 10pm ET Australia & Asia: 8pm AEST All tickets for the original shows remain valid for their corresponding date, however if the new date is not convenient for ticket holders, refunds can be claimed by e-mailing midasala@harpa.is or help@dice.fm Tickets available in the link in bio

A post shared by Björk (@bjork) on

Bjork Concerti Coronavirus
