Elvis Presley: esce il cofanetto con le registrazioni delle sessioni del 1970 con i Nashville Cats

Il prossimo 20 novembre sarà pubblicato il cofanetto dal titolo “From Elvis In Nashville”, che raccoglie le registrazioni delle sessioni del 1970 di Elvis Presley con i Nashville Cats. La pubblicazione di prossima uscita sarà disponibile in digitale e arriverà nei negozi sotto forma di set di 4CD. Due dischi includeranno 40 brani tratti dalle sessioni di registrazioni - presentate senza le sovraincisioni originali - risalenti a giugno e settembre del 1970, che hanno visto il Re del rock’n’roll impegnato presso lo Studio B dell’RCA. Altri due dischi conterranno rarità e versioni alternative, molte di queste disponibili sino ad oggi solo in versioni per collezionisti, in edizione limitata. Gli outtakes sono stati recentemente mixati dal produttore Matt Ross-Spang. “From Elvis In Nashville” sarà disponibile anche nel formato di 2LP, con il meglio tratto dal boxset.

Nel giugno del 1970, prima di dare il via alla sua residency all’International Hotel di Las Vegas in programma tra i mesi di agosto e settembre dello stesso anno - in parte testimoniata dall’album “Elvis: That's the Way It Is” - Elvis Presley si trasferì a Nashville e si rintanò nello Studio B dell’RCA. Presley fu accompagnato da James Burton e dai Nashville Cats, una band di noti musicisti locali composta da Charlie McCoy, Norbert Putnam e David Briggs.

L’uscita di “From Elvis In Nashville” è anticipata dalla pubblicazione di una sessione di improvvisazione su “I Washed My Hands in Muddy Water” di Joe Babcock, con Elvis Presley e la sua band, oltre a James Burton alla chitarra.

Caricamento video in corso Link

Ecco la tracklist e la copertina:

Disc 1

Opening Jam (Mystery Train) (Junior Parker/Sam Phillips)

Twenty Days And Twenty Nights (Ben Weisman/Clive Westlake)

I’ve Lost You (Ken Howard/Alan Blaikley)

I Was Born About Ten Thousand Years Ago (Adapted by Elvis Presley)

The Sound Of Your Cry (Bill Giant/Bernie Baum/Florence Kaye)

The Fool (Naomi Ford)

A Hundred Years From Now (Lester Flatt/Earl Scruggs)

Little Cabin On The Hill (Bill Monroe/Lester Flatt)

Cindy, Cindy (Buddy Kaye/Ben Weisman/Dolores Fuller)

Bridge Over Troubled Water (Paul Simon)

How The Web Was Woven (Clive Westlake/David Most)

Got My Mojo Working/ Keep Your Hands Off Of It (Preston Foster)/(Jay McShann/Priscilla Bowman)

It’s Your Baby, You Rock It (Shirl Milete/Nora Fowler)

Stranger In The Crowd (Winfield Scott)

I’ll Never Know (Fred Karger/Sid Wayne/Ben Weisman)

Mary In The Morning (Johnny Cymbal/Michael Rashkow)

It Ain’t No Big Thing (But It’s Growing) (Neal Merritt/Alice Joy/Shorty Hall)

You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me (Vicki Wickham/Simon Napier-Bell/ Pino Donaggio/Vito Pallavicini)

Just Pretend (Doug Flett/Guy Fletcher)

20.This Is Our Dance (Les Reed/Geoff Stephens)

Life (Shirl Milete)

Heart Of Rome (Geoff Stephens/Alan Blaikley/Ken Howard)

Disc 2

When I’m Over You (Shirl Milete)

I Really Don’t Want To Know (Howard Barnes/Don Robertson)

Faded Love (Bob Wills/John Wills)

Tomorrow Never Comes (Ernest Tubb/Johnny Bond)

The Next Step Is Love (Paul Evans/Paul Parnes)

Make The World Go Away) (Hank Cochran)

Funny How Time Slips Away (Willie Nelson)

I Washed My Hands In Muddy Water (Joe Babcock)

Love Letters (Edward Heyman/Victor Young)

There Goes My Everything (Dallas Frazier)

If I Were You (Gerald Nelson)

Only Believe (Paul Rader)

Sylvia (Geoff Stephens/Les Reed)

Patch It Up (Eddie Rabbitt/Rory Bourke)

Snowbird (Gene MacLellan)

Where Did They Go, Lord (Dallas Frazier/Arthur L. Owens)

Whole Lot-ta Shakin’ Goin’ On (Dave Williams/Sunny David)

Rags To Riches (Richard Adler/Jerry Ross)

Disc 3

Jam 2 (Tiger Man) (Joe Hill Louis/Sam Burns)

I’ve Lost You – take 1 (Ken Howard/Alan Blaikley)

The Next Step Is Love – takes 3-6 (Paul Evans/Paul Parnes)

You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me – rehearsal

Patch It Up – take 1 (Eddie Rabbitt/Rory Bourke)

Twenty Days And Twenty Nights – takes 5,6 & 8 (Ben Weisman/Clive Westlake)

How The Web Was Woven – take 1 (Clive Westlake/David Most)

Mary In The Morning – takes 3-4 (Johnny Cymbal/Michael Rashkow)

Just Pretend – takes 1-2 (Doug Flett/Guy Fletcher)

Stranger In The Crowd – takes 1-5 (Winfield Scott)

Bridge Over Troubled Water – rehearsal, take 1 (Paul Simon)

Patch It Up – take 9 (Eddie Rabbitt/Rory Bourke)

The Sound Of Your Cry – take 3 (Bill Giant/Bernie Baum/Florence Kaye)

Where Did They Go, Lord – takes 2-3 (Dallas Frazier/Arthur L. Owens)

Rags To Riches – take 2 (Richard Adler/Jerry Ross)

Disc 4

Jam 3 (I Didn’t Make It On Playing Guitar) (Elvis Presley)

Faded Love – rehearsal (country version) (Bob Wills/John Wills)

The Fool – take 1 (Naomi Ford)

A Hundred Years From Now – take 1 (Lester Flatt/Earl Scruggs)

Little Cabin On The Hill – take 1 (Bill Monroe/Lester Flatt)

Tomorrow Never Comes – takes 10-11 (Ernest Tubb/Johnny Bond)

Snowbird – take 1 (Gene MacLellan)

Faded Love – take 3 (Bob Wills/John Wills)

It’s Your Baby, You Rock It – take 3 (Shirl Milete/Nora Fowler)

There Goes My Everything – take 1 (Dallas Frazier)

Love Letters – take 1 (Edward Heyman/Victor Young)

If I Were You– take 5 (Gerald Nelson)

Heart Of Rome – take 1 (Geoff Stephens/Alan Blaikley/Ken Howard)

Cindy, Cindy – take 1 (Buddy Kaye/Ben Weisman/Dolores Fuller)

I’ll Never Know – take 3 (Fred Karger/Sid Wayne/Ben Weisman)

Sylvia – take 9 (Geoff Stephens/Les Reed)

It Ain’t No Big Thing (But It’s Growing) – takes 1-2 (Neal Merritt/Alice Joy/Shorty Hall)

Only Believe – take 3 (Paul Rader)

Life – take 2 (Shirl Milete)