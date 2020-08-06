Who, Roger Daltrey annuncia una serie di concerti in streaming: video
La formazione inglese proporrà il primo contenuto di ‘Join Together @ Home’ questo weekend.
Attraverso un video pubblicato sui profili social degli Who, il frontman della formazione inglese Roger Daltrey ha annunciato che questo weekend prenderà il via una serie di concerti d’archivio della band di “Tommy”, che saranno resi disponibili in streaming sul canale YouTube del gruppo.
Come si legge nella didascalia che accompagna il post, ogni appuntamento settimanale di “Join Together @ Home” - questo il titolo della serie - proporrà “rari filmati di esibizioni live, brevi video e riprese speciali, e culminerà in una performance tratta da uno spettacolo inedito”.
‘Join Together @ Home’, a new series of special performances from The Who streaming worldwide exclusively on YouTube. Available digitally for the first time, ‘Join Together @ Home’ will be streaming live and rarely seen footage every week, mini videos and special screen footage, culminating with a performance from a previously unreleased show. Set your reminder for the series premiere on Saturday 8 August, 2020 at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm UK with five tracks from the Who's 1982 show at Shea Stadium. To watch just go to The Who's Official YouTube Channel. ‘Join Together @ Home’ is free to view, but fans are encouraged to donate to co-beneficiaries The Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America – directly via the link provided on the YouTube page or at www.join-together.org #thewho #withme @teencanceramerica @teenage_cancer
Il primo contenuto della serie, che durerà sei settimane, sarà disponibile il prossimo 8 agosto dalle 19 (ora italiana) - nel video riportato di seguito - e sarà caratterizzato da cinque tracce tratte dallo show tenuto dagli Who nel 1982 allo Shea Stadium di New York.