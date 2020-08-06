Who, Roger Daltrey annuncia una serie di concerti in streaming: video

View this post on Instagram

‘Join Together @ Home’, a new series of special performances from The Who streaming worldwide exclusively on YouTube. Available digitally for the first time, ‘Join Together @ Home’ will be streaming live and rarely seen footage every week, mini videos and special screen footage, culminating with a performance from a previously unreleased show. Set your reminder for the series premiere on Saturday 8 August, 2020 at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm UK with five tracks from the Who's 1982 show at Shea Stadium. To watch just go to The Who's Official YouTube Channel. ‘Join Together @ Home’ is free to view, but fans are encouraged to donate to co-beneficiaries The Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America – directly via the link provided on the YouTube page or at www.join-together.org #thewho #withme @teencanceramerica @teenage_cancer