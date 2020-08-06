David Bowie, esce l’album dal vivo ‘Something in the air (Live Paris 99)’

Il prossimo 14 agosto sarà disponibile in streaming l’album dal vivo inedito “Something in the air (Live Paris 99)”, che testimonia il concerto di David Bowie andato in scena all’Elysee Montmartre di Parigi il 14 ottobre 1999. Il disco includerà 15 brani, tra cui 12 registrazioni inedite e tre b-side dei singoli tratti dall’album dell'artista britannico del 1999, “Hours…”. In attesa dell’uscita del disco live, il prossimo 7 agosto sarà pubblicata la registrazione audio dell’esecuzione di “Drive-In Saturday”, canzone originariamente contenuta nell’album di Bowie “Aladdin Sane” del 1973, e dalle 20 (ora italiana) di oggi - 6 agosto - sarà disponibile il video su YouTube.

Caricamento video in corso Link

L’album “Something in the air (Live Paris 99)” è stato registrato live presso l’Elysee Montmartre di Parigi, con David Bowie affiancato da Page Hamilton (chitarra), Gail Ann Dorsey (basso e voci), Mark Plati (chitarra) - impegnato anche nel mixaggio del disco -, Sterling Campbell (batteria), Mike Garson (piano, tastiere, sintetizzatori), Emm Gryner e Holly Palmer (cori).

Ecco la tracklist e la copertina:

Life On Mars? (David Bowie)

Thursday's Child (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

Something In The Air (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

Word On A Wing (David Bowie)

Can't Help Thinking About Me (David Bowie)

China Girl (David Bowie/Iggy Pop)

Always Crashing In The Same Car (David Bowie)

Survive (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

Drive-In Saturday (David Bowie)

Changes (David Bowie)

Seven (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

Repetition (David Bowie)

I Can't Read (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell (David Bowie/Reeves Gabrels)

Rebel Rebel (David Bowie)