Duncan Campbell (UB40) ricoverato in ospedale a causa di un ictus
Il 62enne cantante della band inglese non è rischio della vita.
Il 62enne cantante degli UB40 Duncan Campbell è stato ricoverato in ospedale dopo avere avuto un ictus. Sul proprio canale Twitter la formazione di Birmingham dichiara che Duncan è "già in piedi" e chiede ai fan la privacy durante il suo recupero.
Duncan Campbell Taken Ill— UB40 (@UB40OFFICIAL) August 4, 2020
We can confirm that our lead singer and brother Duncan Campbell was taken to hospital after suffering a stroke. While we can report that he is already up and about, we ask fans to respect Duncan and the Family’s privacy pic.twitter.com/l8d8lbxJgG
Un successivo messaggio recita: “Mentre lui lavora per tornare tutti speriamo possa avere una ripresa forte e rapida. Non vediamo l'ora di vedervi tutti on the road la prossima primavera.”
as he works his way back to what we all hope will be a strong and speedy recovery. We look forward to seeing you all on the road next spring.— UB40 (@UB40OFFICIAL) August 4, 2020
Big Love
UB40 pic.twitter.com/yocbALCzBV
Duncan Campbell è diventato il cantante degli UB40 quando suo fratello Ali abbandonò il gruppo nel 2008.