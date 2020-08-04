Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 04/08/2020

Duncan Campbell (UB40) ricoverato in ospedale a causa di un ictus

Il 62enne cantante della band inglese non è rischio della vita.

Duncan Campbell (UB40) ricoverato in ospedale a causa di un ictus

Il 62enne cantante degli UB40 Duncan Campbell è stato ricoverato in ospedale dopo avere avuto un ictus. Sul proprio canale Twitter la formazione di Birmingham dichiara che Duncan è "già in piedi" e chiede ai fan la privacy durante il suo recupero.

Un successivo messaggio recita: “Mentre lui lavora per tornare tutti speriamo possa avere una ripresa forte e rapida. Non vediamo l'ora di vedervi tutti on the road la prossima primavera.”

Duncan Campbell è diventato il cantante degli UB40 quando suo fratello Ali abbandonò il gruppo nel 2008.

Ali Campbell Duncan Campbell UB40
