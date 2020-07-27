Katy Perry, slitta l'uscita del nuovo album: 'Ritardi nella produzione'
"Se c'è qualcosa che mi ha insegnato questo 2020 è di non fare troppo affidamento ai piani", dice la popstar.
Per ascoltare il nuovo album di Katy Perry, l'ideale seguito di "Witness" del 2017, i fan della popstar californiana dovranno aspettare un po' di più di quanto inizialmente previsto. "Smile", questo il titolo del disco che segna il ritorno sulle scene della voce di "I kissed a girl", originariamente atteso nei negozi per il 14 agosto non arriverà sugli scaffali dei negozi di musica e sulle piattaforme di streaming quel giorno. L'uscita slitta infatti di due settimane e a comunicarlo è la stessa Katy Perry tramite un post condiviso sul suo account Instagram ufficiale, facendo sapere che ci sono stati non meglio specificati "ritardi nella produzione".
Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face...but if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable. Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released ✌🏻weeks later on August 28 ☹️ To make this up to you, starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat 🤰🏼...whichever comes first 🙃😬) join me for #SmileSundays! Every Sunday, time TBA soon, I’m going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things 🙂SMILE🙂 you’ll see new merch... I’ll play some snippets... maybe we’ll go live together... we’ll def have a good chat! Clowns-n-Cats - Thanks for being so flexible in this time... it’s a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait! ♥️🤡 Love, Katy
"Smile", anticipato già dai singoli "Never really over", "Harleys in Hawaii", "Daisies" e dalla title track, uscirà il 28 agosto. "Se c'è qualcosa che questo 2020 mi ha insegnato è di non fare troppo affidamento ai piani", ironizza Katy Perry.
La popstar è stata tra i protagonisti del "Tomorrowland around the World", edizione virtuale dello storico festival di musica elettronica. Katy Perry, durante il suo set, trasmesso in diretta streaming, ha fatto ascoltare alcune delle sue hit, da "Roar" a "California gurls", fino ad arrivare al singolo "Smile".