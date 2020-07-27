Katy Perry, slitta l'uscita del nuovo album: 'Ritardi nella produzione'

View this post on Instagram

Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face...but if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable. Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released ✌🏻weeks later on August 28 ☹️ To make this up to you, starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat 🤰🏼...whichever comes first 🙃😬) join me for #SmileSundays! Every Sunday, time TBA soon, I’m going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things 🙂SMILE🙂 you’ll see new merch... I’ll play some snippets... maybe we’ll go live together... we’ll def have a good chat! Clowns-n-Cats - Thanks for being so flexible in this time... it’s a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait! ♥️🤡 Love, Katy