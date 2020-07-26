Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Italia - 26/07/2020

Andrea Bocelli: guarda la sua esibizione al Teatro del Silenzio di Lajatico

Il musicista toscano si è esibito nel suo paese natale.

Andrea Bocelli: guarda la sua esibizione al Teatro del Silenzio di Lajatico

Andrea Bocelli si è esibito in diretta streaming mondiale sul suo canale YouTube ufficiale davanti a una distesa riempita con bandiere in rappresentanza di tutte le nazioni del mondo, al Teatro del Silenzio, sulle colline di Lajatico, in provincia di Pisa, suo paese natale. Ad accompagnare il musicista toscano ci sono stati il Maestro Carlo Bernini al pianforte e la soprano Alessandra Marianelli, oltre che alla performer Brittany O’ Connor. L'esibizione ha avuto una durata di 22 minuti.

Guarda qui il concerto

Andrea Bocelli Carlo Bernini
