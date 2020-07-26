Andrea Bocelli: guarda la sua esibizione al Teatro del Silenzio di Lajatico
Il musicista toscano si è esibito nel suo paese natale.
Andrea Bocelli si è esibito in diretta streaming mondiale sul suo canale YouTube ufficiale davanti a una distesa riempita con bandiere in rappresentanza di tutte le nazioni del mondo, al Teatro del Silenzio, sulle colline di Lajatico, in provincia di Pisa, suo paese natale. Ad accompagnare il musicista toscano ci sono stati il Maestro Carlo Bernini al pianforte e la soprano Alessandra Marianelli, oltre che alla performer Brittany O’ Connor. L'esibizione ha avuto una durata di 22 minuti.
View this post on Instagram
. ANDREA BOCELLI LIVE AT TEATRO DEL SILENZIO 2020 waiting for IL MISTERO DELLA BELLEZZA 2021 . Available NOW worldwide on YouTube, link in bio.
A post shared by Andrea Bocelli (@andreabocelliofficial) on
View this post on Instagram
. ANDREA BOCELLI LIVE AT TEATRO DEL SILENZIO 2020 waiting for IL MISTERO DELLA BELLEZZA 2021 . "A deep feeling binds Andrea Bocelli to his homeland. In the following verses, a declaration of love by the Maestro for that landscape of moving beauty where the magic of silence can still be heard." . Available worldwide on SUNDAY, JULY 26th at 1pm GMT 7pm CET On YouTube: youtube.com/andreabocelli
A post shared by Andrea Bocelli (@andreabocelliofficial) on