Fleetwood Mac, un box di otto CD in uscita a fine estate. Tracklist completa

"Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974" contiene sette album di studio precedenti al periodo con Stevie Nicks e Lindsey Buckingham: "Then Play On" del 1969, "Kiln House" del 1970, "Future Games" del 1971, "Bare Trees" del 1972, "Penguin" e "Mystery to Me" del 1973 e "Heroes Are Hard to Find" del 1974. (Non comprenderà invece i primi due album, "Fleetwood Mac" e "Mr. Wonderful", del 1978). L'ottavo disco conterrà la registrazione inedita di un concerto tenuto dalla band al Record Plant di Sausalito, California, il 15 dicembre del 1974, e trasmesso dalla radio KSAN-FM, al quale diedero vita il batterista Mick Fleetwood, il bassista John McVie, la cantante e tastierista Christine McVie e il cantante e chitarrista Bob Welch.

Uscirà anche un box di quattro LP, "Fleetwood Mac 1973-1974", contenente i tre album di quegli anni, l'album del concerto e un 45 giri con "For your love (Mono Promo Edit)" e l'inedita "Good Things (Come to Those Who Wait)", poi ripresa da Welch per il suo album da solista del 1979, "Three Hearts"; questo box uscirà anche in vinile colorato.

Due settimane dopo uscirà un'edizione expanded di "Then play on", la "Celebration Edition", disponibile in CD and vinile, che presenterà la tracklist originaria della versione britannica dell'album, più quattro bonus track.

Ecco la tracklist completa del box di otto Cd 'Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974'

Then Play On (1969)

1. "Coming Your Way"

2. "Closing My Eyes”

3. "Show-Biz Blues”

4. "My Dream”

5. "Underway”

6. “Oh Well”

7. “Although The Sun Is Shining”

8. “Rattlesnake Shake”

9. “Searching For Madge”

10. “Fighting For Madge”

11. “When You Say”

12. “Like Crying”

13. “Before The Beginning”

Bonus Tracks

14. “Oh Well Pts I & II”

15. “The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)”

16. “World In Harmony”

Kiln House (1970)

1. “This Is The Rock”

2. “Station Man”

3. “Blood On The Floor”

4. “Hi Ho Silver”

5. “Jewel Eyed Judy”

6. “Buddy’s Song”

7. “Earl Gray”

8. “One Together”

9. “Tell Me All The Things You Do”

10. “Mission Bell”

Bonus Tracks

11. “Dragonfly”

12. “Purple Dancer”

13. “Jewel Eyed Judy” (Single Version)

14. “Station Man” (Single Version)

Future Games (1971)

1. “Woman Of 1000 Years”

2. “Morning Rain”

3. “What A Shame”

4. “Future Games”

5. “Sands Of Time”

6. “Sometimes”

7. “Lay It All Down”

8. “Show Me A Smile”

Bonus Tracks

9. “Sands Of Time” (Single Version)

10. “Sometimes” (Alt. Version)

11. “Lay It All Down” (Alt. Version)

12. “Stone"

13. “Show Me A Smile” (Alt. Version)

14. “What A Shame” (Unedited)

Bare Trees (1972)

1. “Child Of Mine”

2. “The Ghost”

3. “Homeward Bound”

4. “Sunny Side Of Heaven”

5. “Bare Trees”

6. “Sentimental Lady”

7. “Danny’s Chant”

8. “Spare Me A Little Of Your Love”

9. “Dust”

10. “Thoughts On A Grey Day”

Bonus Tracks

11. “Trinity”

12. “Sentimental Lady” (Single Version)

Penguin (1973)

1. “Remember Me”

2. “Bright Fire”

3. “Dissatisfied”

4. “(I’m A) Road Runner”

5. “The Derelict”

6. “Revelation”

7. “Did You Ever Love Me”

8. “Night Watch”

9. “Caught In The Rain”

Mystery to Me (1973)

1. “Emerald Eyes”

2. “Believe Me”

3. “Just Crazy Love”

4. “Hypnotized”

5. “Forever”

6. “Keep On Going”

7. “The City”

8. “Miles Away”

9. “Somebody”

10. “The Way I Feel”

11. “For Your Love”

12. “Why”

Bonus Tracks

13. “For Your Love” (Mono Promo Edit)

14. “Good Things (Come To Those Who Wait)”

Heroes Are Hard to Find (1974)

1. “Heroes Are Hard To Find”

2. “Coming Home”

3. “Angel”

4. “Bermuda Triangle”

5. “Come A Little Bit Closer”

6. “She’s Changing Me”

7. “Bad Loser”

8. “Silver Heels”

9. “Prove Your Love”

10. “Born Enchanter”

11. “Safe Harbour”

Bonus Track

12. “Heroes Are Hard To Find” (Single Version)

Live From the Record Plant 12-15-74

1. “Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)”

2. “Angel”

3. “Spare Me A Little Of Your Love”

4. “Sentimental Lady”

5. “Future Games”

6. “Bermuda Triangle”

7. “Why”

8. “Believe Me”

9. “Black Magic Woman/Oh Well”

10. “Rattlesnake Shake”

11. “Hypnotized”