Donald "Metal" Trump canta Metallica, Queen, AC/DC, Iron Maiden...
Le divertenti rielaborazioni di un youtuber creativo
Si chiama (o si fa chiamare) Lars von Retreiver, e s'è inventato una serie di video che ha battezzato "MetalTrump", in cui la voce del Presidente degli Stati Uniti viene messa al servizio di brani di culto del rock e dell'heavy metal.
Qui di seguito vi proponiamo molti di quelli realizzati finora; alcuni sono davvero convincenti. Buon divertimento!
