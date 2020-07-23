Rockol - sezioni principali

News

Concerti

Classifiche

Recensioni

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

  1. Rockol
  3. News Musica
  5. News Pop/Rock
News - Pop/Rock - 23/07/2020

Donald "Metal" Trump canta Metallica, Queen, AC/DC, Iron Maiden...

Le divertenti rielaborazioni di un youtuber creativo

Donald &quot;Metal&quot; Trump canta Metallica, Queen, AC/DC, Iron Maiden...

Si chiama (o si fa chiamare) Lars von Retreiver, e s'è inventato una serie di video che ha battezzato "MetalTrump", in cui la voce del Presidente degli Stati Uniti viene messa al servizio di brani di culto del rock e dell'heavy metal.
Qui di seguito vi proponiamo molti di quelli realizzati finora; alcuni sono davvero convincenti. Buon divertimento!

"Run to the hills" (Metallica)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Master of puppets" (Metallica)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"One" (Metallica)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Seek and destroy" (Metallica)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Fight fire with fire" (Metallica)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Enter Sandman" (Metallica)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Don't tread on me" (Metallica)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Sad but true" (Metallica)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"War Pigs" (Black Sabbath)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Paranoid" (Black Sabbath)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Fear of the dark" (Iron Maiden)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"The trooper" (Iron Maiden)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Run to the hills" (Iron Maiden)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Du hast" (Rammstein)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Angel of death" (Slayer)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Holy wars" (Megadeth)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Symphony of destruction" (Megadeth)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Sweating bullets" (Megadeth)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Peace Sells... but Who's Buying?" (Megadeth)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Breaking the law" (Judas Priest)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Psychosocial" (Slipknot)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"The beautiful people" (Marilyn Manson)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Chop suey" (System of a Down)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"B.Y.O.B." (System of a Down)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Madhouse" (Anthrax)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Killing in the name" (Rage Against the Machine)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Ace fo Spades" (Motorhead)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Raining blood" (Slayer)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"South of heaven" (Slayer)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Thunderstruck" (AC/DC)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Smells like teen spirit" (Nirvana)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Come as you are" (Nirvana)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Firestarter" (Prodigy)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Bohemian Rhapsody" (Queen)

Caricamento video in corso Link

"Another one bites the dust" (Queen)

Caricamento video in corso Link
Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti Testi
AC/DC Iron Maiden Metallica Nirvana Queen
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Giradischi Vintage Valigetta Lettore LP Vinili 33 45 USB Casse ARG
62.99 EUR
Acquistalo su

© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.