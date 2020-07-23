Donald "Metal" Trump canta Metallica, Queen, AC/DC, Iron Maiden...

Si chiama (o si fa chiamare) Lars von Retreiver, e s'è inventato una serie di video che ha battezzato "MetalTrump", in cui la voce del Presidente degli Stati Uniti viene messa al servizio di brani di culto del rock e dell'heavy metal.

Qui di seguito vi proponiamo molti di quelli realizzati finora; alcuni sono davvero convincenti. Buon divertimento!

"Run to the hills" (Metallica)



"Master of puppets" (Metallica)



"One" (Metallica)



"Seek and destroy" (Metallica)



"Fight fire with fire" (Metallica)



"Enter Sandman" (Metallica)



"Don't tread on me" (Metallica)



"Sad but true" (Metallica)



"War Pigs" (Black Sabbath)



"Paranoid" (Black Sabbath)



"Fear of the dark" (Iron Maiden)



"The trooper" (Iron Maiden)



"Run to the hills" (Iron Maiden)



"Du hast" (Rammstein)



"Angel of death" (Slayer)

"Holy wars" (Megadeth)



"Symphony of destruction" (Megadeth)



"Sweating bullets" (Megadeth)



"Peace Sells... but Who's Buying?" (Megadeth)



"Breaking the law" (Judas Priest)



"Psychosocial" (Slipknot)



"The beautiful people" (Marilyn Manson)



"Chop suey" (System of a Down)



"B.Y.O.B." (System of a Down)



"Madhouse" (Anthrax)



"Killing in the name" (Rage Against the Machine)



"Ace fo Spades" (Motorhead)



"Raining blood" (Slayer)



"South of heaven" (Slayer)



"Thunderstruck" (AC/DC)



"Smells like teen spirit" (Nirvana)



"Come as you are" (Nirvana)



"Firestarter" (Prodigy)



"Bohemian Rhapsody" (Queen)



"Another one bites the dust" (Queen)

