News - Pop/Rock - 22/07/2020

Richard & Linda Thompson, un box di 8 Cd a settembre

"Hard Luck Stories (1972-1982)" conterrà 113 brani, di cui 31 inediti. La tracklist completa.

Richard &amp; Linda Thompson, un box di 8 Cd a settembre

Il prossimo 11 settembre uscirà "Hard Luck Stories (1972-1982)", un box set di 8 CD contenente i 6 album in studio di Richard & Linda Thompson rimasterizzati dai nastri originali, con 31 registrazioni inedite tra cui outtake, demo e rarità oltre a brani dal vivo registrati tra il 1975 e il 1977. Questa retrospettiva completa sulla carriera del duo è stata curata personalmente da Richard e Linda e compilata e masterizzata da Andrew Batt.
Oltre ai 3 classici album per l’Island Records, "I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight", "Hokey Pokey" e "Pour Down Like Silver", il cofanetto include anche "First Light" e "Sunnyvista" (entrambi rimasterizzati dai master originali) e il loro ultimo LP, "Shoot Out The Lights". Il primo disco della nuova compilazione, "Sometimes It Happens” raccoglie le prime incisioni con The Bunch e Brian Patten mentre il quinto disco "The Madness Of Love", contiene 5 performance dal vivo registrate alla Queen Elizabeth Hall nell'aprile del 1975 e altre 5 canzoni, sempre dal vivo, al Theatre Royal di Londra nel maggio 1977.
Il box contiene anche un libro di 72 pagine con note bio-discografiche, fotografie rare e inedite di alcuni dei più grandi fotografi rock (Keith Morris, Gered Mankowitz e Pennie Smith), nonché immagini degli archivi personali di Richard e Linda. I saggi contenuti nel booklet sono opera di Patrick Humphries e Mick Houghton.

 

Richard Thompson:

'Siamo noi, in un momento cruciale della nostra storia musicale. Le cose cambiarono rapidamente in un decennio, e qui c’è la mappa’ 

 
Linda Thompson:

'Eccolo finalmente. Il buono il brutto e il cattivo!' Linda Thompson


Tracklist completa:


DISC ONE – SOMETIME IT HAPPENS - THE EARLY YEARS

 

01: Sweet Little Rock and Roller – The Bunch – Alt version ( 3:48 ) Previously Unreleased

02: The Locomotion – The Bunch from Rock On ( 3:02 )

03: My Girl In The Month of May – The Bunch from Rock On ( 2:13 )

04: When Will I Be Loved – duet with Sandy Denny ( 3:17 )

05: Amazon Queen ( 3:58 ) - Previously Unreleased

06: Shaky Nancy from Henry The Human Fly ( 3:28 )

07: The Angels Took My Racehorse Away from Henry The Human Fly ( 4:02 )

08: Embroidered Butterflies from Brian Patten’s ‘Vanishing Trick’ ( 3:17 )

09: After Frost from Brian Patten’s “Vanishing Trick” ( 1;57 )

10: Sometimes It Happens – Demo – from ‘Dreams Fly Away’ ( 2:06 )

11: Restless Boy – Demo – from ‘Give Me A Sad Song’  ( 4:17 )

12: The World Is A Beautiful Place from ‘ Give Me A Sad Song’ ( 3:30 )

13: Shady Lies – Live at London University College, 25/10/1972 ( 2:23 )

14: Napoleon's Dream – Live at  London University College, 25/10/1972 ( 2:02 )

 

DISC TWO – I WANT TO SEE THE BRIGHT LIGHTS TONIGHT - EXPANDED

 

01: When I Get To The Border ( 3:26 )

02: The Calvary Cross ( 3:52 )

03: Withered and Died ( 3:25 )

04: I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight ( 3:08 )

05: Down Where The Drunkards Roll ( 4:06 )

06: We Sing Hallelujah ( 2:51 )

07: Has He Got A Friend For Me ?  ( 3:33 )

08: The Little Beggar Girl ( 3:25 )

09: The End Of The Rainbow ( 3:56 )

10: The Great Valerio  ( 5:23 ) 

BONUS TRACKS

11: Mother and Son ( 2:21 ) – Previously Unreleased 

12: Down Where The Drunkards Roll – Take 1 ( 4:04 ) – Previously Unreleased

13: The End Of The Rainbow – Linda Thompson vocal version ( 3:57 )  – Previously Unreleased

14: A Heart Needs A Home – Demo version ( 3:58 )  – Previously Unreleased

15: The Great Valerio from Live at the Rainbow 16/03/1975 ( 5:16 )

 

DISC THREE – HOKEY POKEY – EXPANDED

 

01: Hokey Pokey Song (The Ice Cream Song)  ( 3:22 )

02: I’ll Regret It All In The Morning  ( 3:36 )

03: Smiffy’s Glass Eye ( 2:53 )

04: Egypt Room ( 3:52 )

05: Never Again ( 3:08 )

06: Georgie On A Spree ( 3:40 )

07: Old Man Inside A Young Man  ( 4:26 )

08: The Sun Never Shines On The Poor  ( 3:41 )

09: A Heart Needs A Home ( 3:47 )

10: Mole In A Hole ( 3:26 )

BONUS TRACKS

11: Hokey Pokey – Live on Marc Time – 1975 ( 3:13 ) – Previously Unreleased

12: A Heart Needs A Home - Alternate 1976 version ( 4:03 )

 
 

DISC FOUR – POUR DOWN LIKE SILVER – EXPANDED

 

01: Streets of Paradise  ( 4:17 )

02: For Shame Of Doing Wrong ( 4:43 )

03: The Poor Boy Is Taken Away ( 3:34 )

04: Night Comes In ( 8:11 )

05: Jet Plane In A Rocking Chair ( 2:49 )

06: Beat The Retreat ( 5:52 )

07: Hard Luck Stories  ( 3:51 )

08: Dimming Of The Day / Dargai  ( 3:52 )

BONUS TRACKS

09: Wanted Man ( 5:35 )  – Previously Unreleased

10: Last Chance – Previously Unreleased ( 3:42 )

11: Diming Of The Day – Demo version ( 3:52 )   – Previously Unreleased

12: Things You Gave Me – Live at Oxford Polytechnic, 27/11/1975  ( 2:35 )

13: It’ll Be Me – Live at Oxford Polytechnic, 27/11/1975  ( 4:24 )

14: Calvary Cross – Live at Oxford Polytechnic, 27/11/1975 ( 13:24 )

 

DISC FIVE – THE MADNESS OF LOVE – LIVE – * Previously Unreleased

 

01: Dargai - Live at Queen Elizabeth Hall 25/04/1975  ( 3:33 ) *

02: Never Again -Live at Queen Elizabeth Hall 25/04/1975 ( 3:07 ) *

03: Dark End Of The Street - Live at Queen Elizabeth Hall 25/04/1975 remixed ( 4:19 ) *

04: Beat The Retreat - Live at Queen Elizabeth Hall 25/04/1975] remixed ( 6:24 ) *

05: The Sun Never Shines On The Poor - Live at Queen Elizabeth Hall 25/04/1975 ( 3:48 ) *

06: If I Were A Woman and You Were A Man  - Theatre Royal, London, 01/05 1977 ( 2:54 ) *

07: The Madness of Love - Live, Theatre Royal, London, 01/05 1977 ( 7:00 ) *

08: Night Comes In (Linda vocal) - Live, Theatre Royal, London, 01/05 1977 ( 12:53 ) *

09: A Bird In Gods Garden - Live, Theatre Royal, London, 01/05 1977  ( 9:33 ) *

10: The King of Love - Live, Theatre Royal, London, 01/05 1977  ( 6:55 ) *

11: Layla - Live, Theatre Royal, London, 01/05 1977 ( 8:48 ) *

 

DISC SIX – FIRST LIGHT – EXPANDED

 

01: Restless Highway ( 3:58 )

02: Sweet Surrender ( 4:53 )

03: Don't Let A Thief Steal Into Your Heart  ( 4:43 )

04: The Choice Wife ( 2:06 )

05: Died For Love ( 7:01 )

06: Strange Affair  ( 3:08 )

07: Layla ( 4:22 )

08: Pavane ( 5:07 )

09: House of Cards ( 3:30 )

10: First Light ( 4:22 )

BONUS TRACKS

11: Strange Affair – Demo version ( 4:09 )  - Previously Unreleased

12: Drunk – Demo version ( 2:14 ) - Previously Unreleased

13: The Dust Of Your Road – Demo version ( 2:33 )   - Previously Unreleased

14: Layla – Demo version ( 4:38 )  - Previously Unreleased

15: Died For Love – Demo version ( 4:47 )  - Previously Unreleased

16: First Light – Demo version  ( 4:03 )

 

DISC SEVEN – SUNNYVISTA – EXPANDED

 

01: Civilization ( 5:01 )

02: Borrowed Time ( 5:34 )

03: Saturday Rolling Around  ( 3:24 )

04: You’re Going To Need Somebody  ( 3:47 )

05: Why Do You Turn Your Back ? ( 5:09 )

06: Sunnyvista ( 4:24 )

07: Lonely Hearts ( 5:05 )

08: Sisters ( 4:47 )

09: Justice In The Streets  ( 4:00 )

10: Traces Of My Love ( 4:05 )

BONUS TRACKS

11: Georgie On A Spree – 7” single version ( 3:28 )

12: Lucky In Life – Demo version ( 2:42 ) - Previously Unreleased

13: Speechless Child – Demo version ( 4:17 ) - Previously Unreleased

14: Traces of My Love – Demo version ( 4:13 )  - Previously Unreleased

15: For Shame Of Doing Wrong [Gerry Rafferty version] ( 4:16 )

16: The Wrong Heartbeat [Gerry Rafferty version] ( 3:09 )

17: Back Street Slide (Gerry Rafferty session, 1996 remix)  ( 4:27 )

 

DISC EIGHT – SHOOT OUT THE LIGHTS – EXPANDED

 

01: Don’t Renege On Our Love ( 4:17 )

02: Walking On A Wire ( 5:26 )

03: A Man In Need ( 3:34 )

04: Just The Motion ( 6:17 )

05: Shoot Out The Lights  ( 5:22 )

06: Back Street Slide ( 4:31 )

07: Did She Jump Or Was She Pushed ? ( 4:49 )

08: Wall of Death ( 3:43 )

BONUS TRACKS –

09: Living In Luxury – 7” single version ( 2:32 )

10: The Wrong Heartbeat – Shoot Out The Lights version ( 3:20 ) 

11: I’m A Dreamer – Gerry Rafferty session – 1996 remix ( 4:09 )

12: Walking On A Wire - Gerry Rafferty session – 1996 remix ( 5:12 )

13: Pavanne - Live, 2nd Story, Bloomington, Indiana 29/5/1982 ( 5:38 ) - Previously Unreleased

14: High School Confidential - Live, 2nd Story, Bloomington, Indiana 29/5/1982 ( 4:29 )  - Previously Unreleased

