Un box set antologico per Perry Farrell
9 LP per raccontare la carriera solista del leader dei Jane's Addiction
"The Glitz; The Glamour" è un box antologico dedicato alla carriera solista di Perry Farrell: esce anche in una versione da 9 vinilic, con materiali incisi con gli Psi Com negli anni '80, prima dei Jane's Addiction, fino al lavoro dell'anno scorso"Kind Heaven", oltre a remix, lati B e altre raritàe un disco con mix Dolby Atmos, un libro e altre amenità. Si può ordinare sul sito dell'artista, e sarà disponibile dal 6 novembre in versione limitata in 3000 esemplari.
Ecco la presentazione video, "Ho Ka Hey" degli Psi Com e la tracklist completa
La tracklist
I. Psi Com
Ho Ka Hey
Human Condition
Xiola
City Of 9 Gates
Winds
II. & III. Song Yet To Be Sung
Happy Birthday Jubilee
Song Yet To Be Sung
Did You Forget
Shekina
Our Song
Say Something
Seeds
King Z
To Me
Nua Nua
Admit I
Happy Birthday Jubilee (Reprise)
IV. & V. Satellite Party - Ultra Payloaded
Wish Upon A Dog Star
Only Love, Let's Celebrate
Hard Life Easy
Kinky
The Solutionists
Awesome
Mr. Sunshine
Insanity Rains
Milky Ave
Ultra-PayloadedÂ
Woman In The Window
VI. Kind Heaven
(Red, White, And Blue) Cheerfulnes
Pirate Punk Politician
Snakes Have Many Hips
Machine Girl
One
Where Have You Been All My Life
More Than I Could Bear
Spend The Body
Let's All Pray For This World
VII. & VIII. Remixes & Collaborations
Let's All Pray for This World (UNKLE Reconstruction)
Shekina (Groove Armada Terrace 2000 Remix)
The Solutionists (FranÃ§ois K Brave Vocal Mix)
Where Have You Been All My Life (Solomun Remix)
Pirate Punk Politician (Hyper Remix)
Let's All Pray for This World (Maceo Plex Exclusive Remix)
Milky Ave (Speakman Sound Remix)
Machine Girl (Richard Norris Remix)
Oh The Sunn! (The Avalanches feat. Perry Farrell)
Wish Upon A Dog Star (Booka Shade Remix)
Where Have You Been All My Life (PaperMacheTiger Planet Moog Remix)
IX. B-Sides, Rarities & New Music
Turn Over The World ft Starcrawler - Perry Farrell new music
Vast Visitation ft. Recording of Jim Morrison - Perry Farrell new music
Cling To Life- Kind Heaven Orchestra- new music
Love Feedback- Kind Heaven Orchestra new music
Whole Lotta Love (Led Zeppelin Cover) -from the Perry Farrell album “Rev”
Rev - from the Perry Farrell album “Rev”
Go All The Way (Into The Twilight)- taken from “Twilight: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack”
Nasty Little Perv- from the Album “NCIS TV Soundtrack”
Blu-Ray DVD Atmos Mixes Kind Heaven Album
(Red, White, And Blue) Cheerfulness
Pirate Punk Politician
Snakes Have Many Hips
Machine Girl
One
Where Have You Been All My Life
More Than I Could Bear
Spend The Bod
Bonus Tracks
Let's All Pray for This World (Maceo Plex Exclusive Remix)
Machine Girl (Paper Mâché Tiger Mix)
Love Feedback- Kind Heaven Orchestra New track
Let's All Pray For This World