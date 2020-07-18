Rockol - sezioni principali

News

Concerti

Classifiche

Recensioni

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

  1. Rockol
  3. News Musica
  5. News Pop/Rock
News - Pop/Rock - 18/07/2020

Un box set antologico per Perry Farrell

9 LP per raccontare la carriera solista del leader dei Jane's Addiction

Un box set antologico per Perry Farrell

"The Glitz; The Glamour" è un box antologico dedicato alla carriera solista di Perry Farrell: esce anche in una versione da 9 vinilic, con materiali incisi con gli Psi Com negli anni '80, prima dei Jane's Addiction, fino al lavoro dell'anno scorso"Kind Heaven", oltre a remix, lati B e altre raritàe un disco con mix Dolby Atmos, un libro e altre amenità. Si può ordinare sul sito dell'artista, e sarà disponibile dal 6 novembre in versione limitata in 3000 esemplari.

Ecco  la presentazione video, "Ho Ka Hey" degli Psi Com e la tracklist completa

Caricamento video in corso Link
Caricamento video in corso Link

La tracklist

I. Psi Com

Ho Ka Hey
Human Condition
Xiola
City Of 9 Gates
Winds

II. & III. Song Yet To Be Sung

Happy Birthday Jubilee
Song Yet To Be Sung
Did You Forget
Shekina
Our Song
Say Something
Seeds
King Z
To Me
Nua Nua
Admit I
Happy Birthday Jubilee (Reprise)

IV. & V. Satellite Party - Ultra Payloaded

Wish Upon A Dog Star
Only Love, Let's Celebrate
Hard Life Easy
Kinky
The Solutionists
Awesome
Mr. Sunshine
Insanity Rains
Milky Ave
Ultra-PayloadedÂ 
Woman In The Window

VI. Kind Heaven
(Red, White, And Blue) Cheerfulnes
Pirate Punk Politician
Snakes Have Many Hips
Machine Girl
One
Where Have You Been All My Life
More Than I Could Bear
Spend The Body
Let's All Pray For This World

VII. & VIII. Remixes & Collaborations

Let's All Pray for This World (UNKLE Reconstruction)
Shekina (Groove Armada Terrace 2000 Remix)
The Solutionists (FranÃ§ois K Brave Vocal Mix)
Where Have You Been All My Life (Solomun Remix)
Pirate Punk Politician (Hyper Remix)
Let's All Pray for This World (Maceo Plex Exclusive Remix)
Milky Ave (Speakman Sound Remix)
Machine Girl (Richard Norris Remix)
Oh The Sunn! (The Avalanches feat. Perry Farrell)
Wish Upon A Dog Star (Booka Shade Remix)
Where Have You Been All My Life (PaperMacheTiger Planet Moog Remix)

IX. B-Sides, Rarities & New Music

Turn Over The World ft Starcrawler - Perry Farrell new music
Vast Visitation ft. Recording of Jim Morrison - Perry Farrell new music
Cling To Life- Kind Heaven Orchestra- new music
Love Feedback- Kind Heaven Orchestra new music
Whole Lotta Love (Led Zeppelin Cover) -from the Perry Farrell album “Rev”
Rev - from the Perry Farrell album “Rev”
Go All The Way (Into The Twilight)- taken from “Twilight: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack”
Nasty Little Perv- from the Album “NCIS TV Soundtrack”

Blu-Ray DVD Atmos Mixes Kind Heaven Album

(Red, White, And Blue) Cheerfulness
Pirate Punk Politician
Snakes Have Many Hips
Machine Girl
One
Where Have You Been All My Life
More Than I Could Bear
Spend The Bod
 

Bonus Tracks
Let's All Pray for This World (Maceo Plex Exclusive Remix)
Machine Girl (Paper Mâché Tiger Mix)
Love Feedback- Kind Heaven Orchestra New track 
Let's All Pray For This World
 

Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti Testi
Jane's Addiction Perry Farrell
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Impianto Radio Usb Vintage Giradischi Piatti Dischi Vintage Bluetooth Stereo
149.99 EUR
Acquistalo su

© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.