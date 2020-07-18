Un box set antologico per Perry Farrell

"The Glitz; The Glamour" è un box antologico dedicato alla carriera solista di Perry Farrell: esce anche in una versione da 9 vinilic, con materiali incisi con gli Psi Com negli anni '80, prima dei Jane's Addiction, fino al lavoro dell'anno scorso"Kind Heaven", oltre a remix, lati B e altre raritàe un disco con mix Dolby Atmos, un libro e altre amenità. Si può ordinare sul sito dell'artista, e sarà disponibile dal 6 novembre in versione limitata in 3000 esemplari.

Ecco la presentazione video, "Ho Ka Hey" degli Psi Com e la tracklist completa

La tracklist

I. Psi Com

Ho Ka Hey

Human Condition

Xiola

City Of 9 Gates

Winds

II. & III. Song Yet To Be Sung

Happy Birthday Jubilee

Song Yet To Be Sung

Did You Forget

Shekina

Our Song

Say Something

Seeds

King Z

To Me

Nua Nua

Admit I

Happy Birthday Jubilee (Reprise)

IV. & V. Satellite Party - Ultra Payloaded

Wish Upon A Dog Star

Only Love, Let's Celebrate

Hard Life Easy

Kinky

The Solutionists

Awesome

Mr. Sunshine

Insanity Rains

Milky Ave

Ultra-PayloadedÂ

Woman In The Window

VI. Kind Heaven

(Red, White, And Blue) Cheerfulnes

Pirate Punk Politician

Snakes Have Many Hips

Machine Girl

One

Where Have You Been All My Life

More Than I Could Bear

Spend The Body

Let's All Pray For This World

VII. & VIII. Remixes & Collaborations

Let's All Pray for This World (UNKLE Reconstruction)

Shekina (Groove Armada Terrace 2000 Remix)

The Solutionists (FranÃ§ois K Brave Vocal Mix)

Where Have You Been All My Life (Solomun Remix)

Pirate Punk Politician (Hyper Remix)

Let's All Pray for This World (Maceo Plex Exclusive Remix)

Milky Ave (Speakman Sound Remix)

Machine Girl (Richard Norris Remix)

Oh The Sunn! (The Avalanches feat. Perry Farrell)

Wish Upon A Dog Star (Booka Shade Remix)

Where Have You Been All My Life (PaperMacheTiger Planet Moog Remix)

IX. B-Sides, Rarities & New Music

Turn Over The World ft Starcrawler - Perry Farrell new music

Vast Visitation ft. Recording of Jim Morrison - Perry Farrell new music

Cling To Life- Kind Heaven Orchestra- new music

Love Feedback- Kind Heaven Orchestra new music

Whole Lotta Love (Led Zeppelin Cover) -from the Perry Farrell album “Rev”

Rev - from the Perry Farrell album “Rev”

Go All The Way (Into The Twilight)- taken from “Twilight: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack”

Nasty Little Perv- from the Album “NCIS TV Soundtrack”

Blu-Ray DVD Atmos Mixes Kind Heaven Album

(Red, White, And Blue) Cheerfulness

Pirate Punk Politician

Snakes Have Many Hips

Machine Girl

One

Where Have You Been All My Life

More Than I Could Bear

Spend The Bod



Bonus Tracks

Let's All Pray for This World (Maceo Plex Exclusive Remix)

Machine Girl (Paper Mâché Tiger Mix)

Love Feedback- Kind Heaven Orchestra New track

Let's All Pray For This World

