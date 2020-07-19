Bruce Springsteen ha scritto una poesia per Lana Del Rey

I gusti musicali del Boss sono eclettici: lo ha mostrato ripetutamente nelle 9 puntate del suo show radiofonico "From my house to yours". Nell'ultima, dedicata alle canzoni estive, Springsteen ha raccontato anedotti e scelto canzoni interessanti. Tra queste "Video games": "I am a Lana Del Rey fan", ha dichiarato il cantante, prima di presentare la canzone. E prima di lanciarsi in una dedica speciale, una poesia che spiega la sua ammirazione per le atmosfere che evoca il brano.

La riportiamo in inglese, per lasciare intatta la metrica originale

This is a singer and a song

That reminds me of the hot, humid, sultry summer nights

And the girls that went with them.

Nights so hot and still

Fields of fireflies

Leaves so still on neighborhood trees

That they did not whisper

No rumor of a breeze

In sight.

You'd sit on your porch

You were dressed

Waiting either for her

Or the end of the world.

Ecco "Video games" , canzone di "Born to die" (2012), che recentemente è stata riletta anche da Manuel Agnelli nel suo disco dal vivo tratto dal tour acustico con Rodrigo D'Erasmo.