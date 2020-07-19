Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 19/07/2020

Bruce Springsteen ha scritto una poesia per Lana Del Rey

Il cantante dichiara il suo amore per "Video games"

Bruce Springsteen ha scritto una poesia per Lana Del Rey

I gusti musicali del Boss sono eclettici: lo ha mostrato ripetutamente nelle 9 puntate del suo show radiofonico "From my house to yours". Nell'ultima, dedicata alle canzoni estive,  Springsteen ha raccontato anedotti e scelto canzoni interessanti. Tra queste "Video games":  "I am a Lana Del Rey fan", ha dichiarato il cantante, prima di presentare la canzone. E prima di lanciarsi in una dedica speciale, una poesia che spiega la sua ammirazione per le atmosfere che evoca il brano.

La riportiamo in inglese, per lasciare intatta la metrica originale

This is a singer and a song 
That reminds me of the hot, humid, sultry summer nights
And the girls that went with them. 
Nights so hot and still
Fields of fireflies
Leaves so still on neighborhood trees 
That they did not whisper
No rumor of a breeze 
In sight.
You'd sit on your porch
You were dressed
Waiting either for her 
Or the end of the world.

Ecco "Video games" , canzone di "Born to die" (2012), che recentemente è stata riletta anche da Manuel Agnelli nel suo disco dal vivo tratto dal tour acustico con Rodrigo D'Erasmo.

Caricamento video in corso
Dall'archivio di Rockol - I classici del rock: "Born in the USA" di Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen Lana Del Rey
