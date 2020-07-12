Naya Rivera: il messaggio dello sceriffo per chi vuole cercare il corpo per conto proprio
Continuano le ricerche del corpo della 33enne attrice e cantante scomparsa, e lo sceriffo della contea di Ventura condivide alcune indicazioni per coloro che desiderano contribuire autonomamente.
Poche ore fa, attraverso un post condiviso oggi - 12 luglio - su Twitter, lo sceriffo della contea di Ventura ha fornito aggiornamenti sulle ricerche del corpo di Naya Rivera, la 33enne attrice e cantante scomparsa dopo una gita al Lago Piru, in California, insieme al figlio di 4 anni. Lo sceriffo Eric Buschow - a cui i fan dell’ex star di “Glee" hanno chiesto, attraverso una petizione, di proseguire con le operazioni e di cercare la donna anche sulla terra ferma - ha informato che “gli equipaggi delle barche continuano a esplorare il lago e che le “cabine e altri edifici situati nella zona circostante saranno controllati novamente, così come la costa del lago”.
In today’s search for Naya Rivera, cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area will be checked once again, as well as the shoreline. This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon. Boat crews continue to scan the lake.— Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 12, 2020
Dopo che un’amica di Rivera, Heather Morris, ha scritto su Twitter che lei e altre persone avrebbe cercato di “condurre una missione di ricerca e soccorso a piedi”, in un altro messaggio condiviso sui social lo sceriffo della contea di Ventura ha fornito indicazioni rivolti a coloro che sono intenzionati a “cercare Naya Rivera per conto proprio”.
My name is Heather Morris, I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and— heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020
want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you— heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020
Nel più recente tweet pubblicato da Buschow si legge:
“1: Il lago è chiuso. 2: Le temperature sono già superiori ai trenta gradi. 3: Le coste intorno al lago sono molto frastagliate e scoscese. Le nostre squadre sono ben attrezzate e altamente addestrate. Non vogliamo dovervi salvare”.
