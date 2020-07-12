Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 12/07/2020

Naya Rivera: il messaggio dello sceriffo per chi vuole cercare il corpo per conto proprio

Continuano le ricerche del corpo della 33enne attrice e cantante scomparsa, e lo sceriffo della contea di Ventura condivide alcune indicazioni per coloro che desiderano contribuire autonomamente.

Naya Rivera: il messaggio dello sceriffo per chi vuole cercare il corpo per conto proprio

Poche ore fa, attraverso un post condiviso oggi - 12 luglio - su Twitter, lo sceriffo della contea di Ventura ha fornito aggiornamenti sulle ricerche del corpo di Naya Rivera, la 33enne attrice e cantante scomparsa dopo una gita al Lago Piru, in California, insieme al figlio di 4 anni. Lo sceriffo Eric Buschow - a cui i fan dell’ex star di “Glee" hanno chiesto, attraverso una petizione, di proseguire con le operazioni e di cercare la donna anche sulla terra ferma - ha informato che “gli equipaggi delle barche continuano a esplorare il lago e che le “cabine e altri edifici situati nella zona circostante saranno controllati novamente, così come la costa del lago”.

Dopo che un’amica di Rivera, Heather Morris, ha scritto su Twitter che lei e altre persone avrebbe cercato di “condurre una missione di ricerca e soccorso a piedi”, in un altro messaggio condiviso sui social lo sceriffo della contea di Ventura ha fornito indicazioni rivolti a coloro che sono intenzionati a “cercare Naya Rivera per conto proprio”. 

Nel più recente tweet pubblicato da Buschow si legge:

“1: Il lago è chiuso. 2: Le temperature sono già superiori ai trenta gradi. 3: Le coste intorno al lago sono molto frastagliate e scoscese. Le nostre squadre sono ben attrezzate e altamente addestrate. Non vogliamo dovervi salvare”.

