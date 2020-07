Judy Dyble, addio alla cantante dei Fairport Convention: il ricordo dei King Crimson

Vocalist Judy Dyble's death has been announced today. Briefly a member of Giles, Giles & Fripp in the summer of 1968, Judy recorded the first version of KC's I Talk To The Wind. For more on Judy's Crimson connections click herehttps://t.co/5S6dRA0Wd5 https://t.co/0KAuPSO5Mc