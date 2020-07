Ringo Starr scherza con la copertina di "Abbey Road"

View this post on Instagram

Wow this is a first peace and love from outer space I sent you right back peace and love thank you. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🎵🍒🦏☮️ — Repost from @ISS: From 260 miles above our home planet, @NASAastronauts wish @RingoStarrMusic a happy 80th birthday! Since our orbiting laboratory operates in Greenwich Mean Time, or GMT, it’s official July 7 – a perfect date to send #PeaceAndLove to everyone across the universe! ☮️✌️❤️ Video Credit: NASA / @Astro_SEAL