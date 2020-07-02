David Gilmour: già in rete 'Yes, I have ghosts'. Ascolta
È la prima nuova canzone dell'ex Pink Floyd in cinque anni.
Sarà pubblicato ufficialmente domani, venerdì 3 luglio, ma il nuovo singolo di David Gilmour è già in rete. "Yes, I have ghosts", la prima nuova canzone dell'ex Pink Floyd in cinque anni, è stata condivisa da un utente su SoundCloud: è tratta, come già riportato da Rockol, dall'audiolibro di "A theatre for dreamers", ultima fatica letteraria della moglie Polly Samson, uscita lo scorso 25 giugno.
Il brano è ispirato a un personaggio del romanzo e arriva a cinque anni dall'ultimo disco di Gilmour, "Rattle that lock".
Alla canzone hanno collaborato la figlia del musicista, Romaby, e John McCusker, polistrumentista scozzese già membro della Battlefield Band (come turnista ha suonato con Mark Lanegan, Mark Knopfler e Idlewild).
Such a lovely thing to record the audiobook of A Theatre for Dreamers (which is out today) with @pollysamson, and that @romany.rose stepped in to help me finish our song Yes, I Have Ghosts - finding the blend of my voice with hers has been one of the best things about lockdown and I look forward to singing with her some more.
