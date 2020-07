I Radiohead annunciano l’ultimo concerto d’archivio in streaming: è un live del 1997

View this post on Instagram

And now it is time for the last live show from the Radiohead.com Public Library. Well, for now, at least - @eurockeennes in Belfort from July 1997. Premiering tomorrow on @YouTube at at 10pm UK / 2pm PT / 5pm ET - link in bio. Many thanks for watching. The esteemed government of the United Kingdom has deemed it time to ease lockdown. We will of course see how that goes. See you later. Or possibly sooner.