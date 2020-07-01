Sara Potente nominata Keychange Ambassador
"La nostra industria può e deve cambiare.Quello che stiamo facendo è molto. Ma non ancora abbastanza"
Sara Potente (SonyMusic Italia) è stata nominata Keychange Ambassador per l'Italia, ruolo assegnato dalla campagna per il riconscimento della parità di genere nell'industria discografica.
Sara Potente andrà ad affiancarsi ad altri professionisti operanti nel settore musicale come Emily Eavis (figlia di Michael Eavis, patron del festival di Glastonbury), lo storico produttore di David Bowie Tony Visconti, la leader dei Garbage Shirley Manson e la cantautrice Imogen Heap.
Sara Potente si è formata alla V2, poi è passata a Universal: tra le altre cose ha curato come A&R il progetto di Mahmood, vinctore del Festival di Sanremo 2019. Alla Sony è stata nominata direttrice artistica della "nuova" Numero Uno.
"Sono orgogliosa di far parte di questo movimento internazionale a sostegno della parità di genere. La nostra industria può e deve cambiare: tanti colleghe e colleghi lo dimostrano ogni giorno. Quello che stiamo facendo è molto. Ma non ancora abbastanza", ha raccontato la Potente a Rockol
I accept the great adventure of being myself’, Miss De Beauvoir once said as a challenge to not tire of being ourselves. I fiercely undertook my way of being alive in a long path toward the music industry and now I truly believe that empowering women in order to transform the future of the music sector must be a top priority for the companies. Being unapologetically myself is the most beautiful reward in this challenging industry therefore I’m profoundly honoured to live this adventure with such valiant women. Thanks to @keychangeeu @fimitalia @linecheck_official @sonymusicitaly
