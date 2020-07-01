Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Industria - 01/07/2020

Sara Potente nominata Keychange Ambassador

"La nostra industria può e deve cambiare.Quello che stiamo facendo è molto. Ma non ancora abbastanza"

Sara Potente nominata Keychange Ambassador

Sara Potente (SonyMusic Italia) è stata nominata Keychange Ambassador per l'Italia, ruolo assegnato dalla campagna per il riconscimento della parità di genere nell'industria discografica. 

Sara Potente andrà ad affiancarsi ad altri professionisti operanti nel settore musicale come  Emily Eavis (figlia di Michael Eavis, patron del festival di Glastonbury), lo storico produttore di David Bowie Tony Visconti, la leader dei Garbage Shirley Manson e la cantautrice Imogen Heap.

Sara Potente si è formata alla V2, poi è passata a Universal: tra le altre cose ha curato come A&R  il progetto di Mahmood, vinctore del Festival di Sanremo 2019. Alla Sony è stata nominata direttrice artistica della "nuova" Numero Uno. 

"Sono orgogliosa di far parte di questo movimento internazionale a sostegno della parità di genere. La nostra industria può e deve cambiare: tanti colleghe e colleghi lo dimostrano ogni giorno. Quello che stiamo facendo è molto. Ma non ancora abbastanza", ha raccontato la Potente a Rockol

Keychange Mahmood Sara Potente Sony Universal
