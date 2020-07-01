Sara Potente nominata Keychange Ambassador

View this post on Instagram

I accept the great adventure of being myself’, Miss De Beauvoir once said as a challenge to not tire of being ourselves. I fiercely undertook my way of being alive in a long path toward the music industry and now I truly believe that empowering women in order to transform the future of the music sector must be a top priority for the companies. Being unapologetically myself is the most beautiful reward in this challenging industry therefore I’m profoundly honoured to live this adventure with such valiant women. Thanks to @keychangeeu @fimitalia @linecheck_official @sonymusicitaly