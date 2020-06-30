Johnny Cash, in arrivo un live inedito dalla Third Man Records

La Third Man Records, etichetta fondata dall'ex leader dei White Stripes Jack White, ha annunciato la pubblicazione di un live album inedito della scomparsa icona del country americano Johnny Cash: il disco, intitolato "A Night To Remember", testimonia lo show tenuto dall'artista il 5 maggio del 1973 all'Ahmanson Theatre di Los Angeles, California, nell'ambito dell'iniziativa a suo tempo battezzata "A Week To Remember", intera settimana di concerti voluta dal gigante della discografia americana Clive Davis. Il disco sarà reso disponibile sotto forma di cofanetto contenente doppio vinile colorato (di bianco), un DVD dell'intero set - al quale presero parte in veste di ospiti speciali anche la moglie del "man in black" June Carter Cash oltre che Carl Perkins e Larry Gatlin - e un 7 pollici dorato con due extra registrati da Ruston Kelly e da un altro "artista misterioso".

"A Night To Remember" sarà pubblicato come pubblicazione numero 45 del Third Man Records’ Vault Package. Ecco, di seguito, la tracklist del disco:

1. ‘Big River’

2. ‘Sunday Morning Coming Down’

3. ‘The City Of New Orleans’

4. ‘Ballad Of Barbara’

5. ‘A Boy Named Sue’

6. ‘Going To Memphis’

7. ‘That Silver Haired Daddy Of Mine’ (con Carl Perkins)

8. Medley: ‘Hey Porter/ Folsom Prison Blues/ Wreck Of The Old 97/Orange Blossom Special’

9. ‘I Walk The Line’

10. ‘Jackson’ (con June Carter Cash)

11. ‘If I Were A Carpenter’ (con June Carter Cash)

12. ‘Help Me Make It Through The Night’

13. ‘Help Me’ (con June Carter Cash e Larry Gatlin)

14. ‘Lord, Is It I?/The Last Supper’

15. ‘If I Had A Hammer’ (con June Carter Cash)

16. ‘Will The Circle Be Unbroken’ (con June Carter Cash e Carl Perkins)

17. ‘Daddy Sang Bass’ (con June Carter Cash e Carl Perkins)

18. ‘Folsom Prison Blues (outro)’

