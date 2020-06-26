Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 26/06/2020

David Bowie, in arrivo l’album dal vivo ‘Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)’

Ascolta la versione live di ‘Teenage Wildlife’, registrata durante il concerto dell'artista britannico andato in scena allo Starplex Amphitheatre di Dallas il 13 ottobre 1995.

David Bowie, in arrivo l&rsquo;album dal vivo &lsquo;Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)&rsquo;

Il prossimo 3 luglio sarà disponibile sulle principali piattaforme di streaming un album dal vivo, mai pubblicato prima, che testimonia il concerto tenuto dall’artista britannico il 13 ottobre 1995 allo Starplex Amphitheatre di Dallas (ora conosciuto come Dos Equis Pavilion). Il disco “Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)” di David Bowie - registrato in occasione di una delle tappe del tour di Bowie a supporto del suo album del 1995, “Outside” - è anticipato dalla versione live del brano “Teenage Wildlife”, disponibile all’ascolto da oggi 26 giugno.

Come annunciato attraverso un post pubblicato sui social dedicati a David Bowie, l’album - che arriva dopo l’uscita del disco “Liveandwell.com” (leggi qui la nostra recensione), pubblicato lo scorso 15 maggio e diffuso precedentemente solo su Bowie.net, una delle prime pubblicazioni live annunciate dalla Parlophone Records risalenti agli Anni ’90 - includerà, oltre ai brani registrati allo Starplex Amphitheatre di Dallas, i brani “Moonage Daydream” e “Under Pressure” eseguite dal vivo da David Bowie durante il concerto andato in scena al National Exhibition Centre di Birmingham il 13 dicembre 1995.

View this post on Instagram

OUVREZ LE CHIEN STREAMING NEXT WEEK “A real life adventure worth more than pieces of gold...” Parlophone Records is proud to announce that DAVID BOWIE OUVREZ LE CHIEN (LIVE DALLAS 95) (a previously unreleased live album), will be made available on all streaming services from 3rd July. TEENAGE WILDLIFE (LIVE DALLAS 95) from the album, is available to stream from 26th June. (https://lnk.to/DB-TWDallas) (Temp link in bio) OUVREZ LE CHIEN was recorded live at the Starplex Amphitheater, Dallas, 13th October, 1995, during the US leg of the Outside Tour. The phrase OUVREZ LE CHIEN (translating from the French to “OPEN THE DOG”), originally appeared in the song All The Madmen from The Man Who Sold The World (which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year), albeit without the z. Bowie also used the phrase for his 1993 song Buddha Of Suburbia, once again spelling “ouvre" without a Z. The Z was added when the phrase and its English translation were prominently featured in the stage set of the 1995 Outside Tour. OUVREZ LE CHIEN also features two bonus tracks Moonage Daydream and Under Pressure recorded live at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, 13th December, 1995. Previously available on the Hallo Spaceboy CD single, both tracks are making their streaming debut. The cover image of OUVREZ LE CHIEN was taken by @the_real_iman during the ’95 tour. DAVID BOWIE - OUVREZ LE CHIEN TRACKLISTING Look Back In Anger The Hearts Filthy Lesson The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction I Have Not Been To Oxford Town Outside Andy Warhol Breaking Glass The Man Who Sold The World We Prick You I’m Deranged Joe The Lion Nite Flights Under Pressure Teenage Wildlife Recorded live at the Starplex Amphitheater, Dallas, 13th October, 1995 Bonus Tracks: Moonage Daydream Under Pressure Both recorded live at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, 13th December, 1995. #BowieDallas95

A post shared by David Bowie (@davidbowie) on

“Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)” sarà accompagnato dalla copertina, pubblicata su Instagram e riportata di seguito, che presenta uno scatto dell'artista britannico realizzato dalla moglie di Bowie, Iman.

Ecco la tracklist di “Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)”:

Look Back in Anger
The Hearts Filthy Lesson
The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)
I Have Not Been to Oxford Town
Outside
Andy Warhol
Breaking Glass
The Man Who Sold the World
We Prick You
I’m Deranged
Joe the Lion
Nite Flights
Under Pressure
Teenage Wildlife

(Registrate il 13 ottobre 1995 allo Starplex Amphitheatre di Dallas)

Bonus Tracks:
Moonage Daydream 
Under Pressure

(Registrate il 13 dicembre 1995 al National Exhibition Centre di Birmingham) 

Dall'archivio di Rockol - La storia di "The rise and fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars" di David Bowie
