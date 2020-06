Brian May toccato dalle parole di Nuno Bettencourt e Steve Vai

View this post on Instagram

So touched by these guys - who can both play me off the pitch, over the stands and way into the deep blue !!! I had to post this to show MY appreciation of their wonderful words. This means so much. So let me say it plainly one more time. I don’t take this accolade to mean anything except a large number of guitarists did me the honour of declaring that the way I play guitar moved them more than any other player. It’s a nice little game to play, and I’m very grateful for the outcome, and grateful to @totalguitar. But the nicest thing about guitar playing is that there IS no “greatest“. We all bring different things to it, even when we are beginning. One of the greatest things about having made the guitar the centre of my life has been that I’ve had the chance to work up close with so many incredible players, and get to know them as musicians, and as human beings. In my mind, you all deserve this award more than I do. But, just for a moment, I’m happy and honoured ... thanks folks. And huge special thanks Nuno and Steve. You are giants ! @nunobettencourtofficial @stevevaihimself Bri