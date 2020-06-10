Doors, in arrivo un fumetto per i 50 anni di ‘Morrison Hotel’
Il romanzo a fumetti, che ripercorrerà la storia del quinto album della band che fu di Jim Morrison e il periodo storico che lo ha preceduto, uscirà il prossimo ottobre.
Il prossimo 13 ottobre sarà pubblicato da Z2 Comics il romanzo a fumetti ispirato al quinto album della band che fu di Jim Morrison, per festeggiare i 50 anni dall’uscita del disco “Morrison Hotel” dei Doors.
Il fumetto - scritto da Leah Moore in collaborazione con i membri ancora in vita del gruppo un tempo guidato dal “Re Lucertola”, Robby Krieger e John Densmore - presenterà disegni realizzati da diversi artisti e ripercorrerà la storia dell’album che include, tra gli altri, uno dei classici dei Doors come “Roadhouse Blues”. Il romanzo a fumetti, con la copertina disegnata da Chris Hunt che richiama la fotografia utilizzata per l’artwork del disco “Morrison Hotel” - di cui il libro porta lo stesso titolo - racconterà anche il periodo storico precedente alla pubblicazione dell’album della formazione che fu di Jim Morrison.
View this post on Instagram
In celebration of 50 years of MORRISON HOTEL, pre-order MORRISON HOTEL, a graphic novel, before it drops on October 13th. Written by Leah Moore in collaboration with the surviving members of The Doors - and drawn by artists from around the comic book world - the MORRISON HOTEL anthology weaves the band’s influence into some of the lore that led to their status as the architects of counterculture. Each Limited Deluxe Edition comes housed in a special slipcase with 3 9x14.5 art prints with images from the book. In addition, a certificate of authenticity signed by the writer Leah Moore will be included within the slipcase, and an exclusive 50th Anniversary Edition 12” picture disc of the complete MORRISON HOTEL album. The LP, which includes the classic “Roadhouse Blues,” features the original 1970 stereo mix remastered by The Doors' longtime engineer/mixer Bruce Botnick. The Deluxe Edition is only available at thedoors.com and is a limited edition of 5,000 copies. Pre-order yours now - link in bio. - #TheDoors #Doors #JimMorrison #RockMusic #Vinyl #GraphicNovel #BookClub #Collectible #VinylJunkies #MorrisonHotel @z2comics
A post shared by The Doors (@thedoors) on
Come annunciato attraverso il post pubblicato sui profili social dedicati ai Doors, e riportato qui sopra, è possibile preordinare il volume sul sito della band (a questo indirizzo). Il romanzo a fumetti, di 144 pagine, sarà disponibile in una versione standard, con copertina morbida, e una versione deluxe, con copertina rigida, che sarà accompagnata da tre stampe con immagini tratte dal libro, un certificato di autenticità autografato dall’autrice e un picture disc di “Morrison Hotel”.