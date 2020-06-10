Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 10/06/2020

Stooges: in arrivo un album dal vivo dell’ultimo concerto con la formazione originale

"Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970” sarà pubblicato il prossimo agosto. Ascolta "T.V. Eye (Radio Edit)".

Stooges: in arrivo un album dal vivo dell&rsquo;ultimo concerto con la formazione originale

Il prossimo 7 agosto arriverà sui mercati l’album dal vivo che testimonia il concerto tenuto dalla band capitanata da Iggy Pop l’8 agosto 1970 al Goose Lake Festival, in Michigan. Il live, portato in scena quasi cinquanta anni fa dagli Stooges, è stato l’ultimo spettacolo che ha visto sul palco la formazione originale della band statunitense, nonché l’ultimo show del bassista Dave Alexander con il gruppo.

Il disco del concerto - che ha visto Iggy Pop, il chitarrista Ron Asheton, il batterista Scott Asheton e il bassista Dave Alexander presentare dal vivo, per intero, l’album degli Stooges del 1970, “Fun House” - sarà intitolato “Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970” ed è anticipato dalla versione radio edit di “T.V. Eye”.

Il prossimo 17 luglio sarà pubblicato un cofanetto per celebrare i 50 anni dall'uscita del secondo album della band capitanata da Iggy Pop, “Fun House”.

Ecco la tracklist di “Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970”:
1. Intro
2. Loose
3. Down on the Street
4. T.V. Eye
5. Dirt
6. 1970 (I Feel Alright)
7. Fun House
8. L.A. Blues

