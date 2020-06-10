Stooges: in arrivo un album dal vivo dell’ultimo concerto con la formazione originale

View this post on Instagram

We're excited to announce The Stooges' "Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970"! This previously-unheard, high-quality soundboard recording of the original Stooges lineup's final performance -- recorded just before the release of their earthshaking 1970 album Fun House -- will be available on vinyl, CD and digital on August 7, 2020, nearly 50 years to the day after the performance. Stream “T.V. Eye (Radio Edit)” now and preorder/pre-save the album at the link in bio! #thestooges #iggypop