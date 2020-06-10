Stooges: in arrivo un album dal vivo dell’ultimo concerto con la formazione originale
"Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970” sarà pubblicato il prossimo agosto. Ascolta "T.V. Eye (Radio Edit)".
Il prossimo 7 agosto arriverà sui mercati l’album dal vivo che testimonia il concerto tenuto dalla band capitanata da Iggy Pop l’8 agosto 1970 al Goose Lake Festival, in Michigan. Il live, portato in scena quasi cinquanta anni fa dagli Stooges, è stato l’ultimo spettacolo che ha visto sul palco la formazione originale della band statunitense, nonché l’ultimo show del bassista Dave Alexander con il gruppo.
We're excited to announce The Stooges' "Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970"! This previously-unheard, high-quality soundboard recording of the original Stooges lineup's final performance -- recorded just before the release of their earthshaking 1970 album Fun House -- will be available on vinyl, CD and digital on August 7, 2020, nearly 50 years to the day after the performance. Stream “T.V. Eye (Radio Edit)” now and preorder/pre-save the album at the link in bio! #thestooges #iggypop
Il disco del concerto - che ha visto Iggy Pop, il chitarrista Ron Asheton, il batterista Scott Asheton e il bassista Dave Alexander presentare dal vivo, per intero, l’album degli Stooges del 1970, “Fun House” - sarà intitolato “Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970” ed è anticipato dalla versione radio edit di “T.V. Eye”.
Il prossimo 17 luglio sarà pubblicato un cofanetto per celebrare i 50 anni dall'uscita del secondo album della band capitanata da Iggy Pop, “Fun House”.
Ecco la tracklist di “Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970”:
1. Intro
2. Loose
3. Down on the Street
4. T.V. Eye
5. Dirt
6. 1970 (I Feel Alright)
7. Fun House
8. L.A. Blues