I Bring Me The Horizon rimandano l'uscita del singolo "Parasite Eve"

hello everyone- so as some of you know we were planning on releasing a new track this week. But with the incredible movement that is taking place currently we don’t feel comfortable releasing & promoting anything that takes the focus off what’s important right now. I KNOW you will all understand because we have the best fans in the world & I promise you we won’t make you wait too long & the good news is more music will be coming soon after P.E too. But for now keep fighting the good fight & stay tuned ✨♥️✨