La Top 100 delle numero 1 nella classifica UK (secondo il Guardian). Ascoltale tutte!
Cento canzoni dalla hit parade britannica: and the winner is...
Nelle scorse settimane il britannico Guardian ha rivelato giorno dopo giorno una classifica di quelle che sono, secondo il parere di una giuria di suoi redattori musicali (Ben Beaumont-Thomas, Laura Snapes e Alexis Petridis), le migliori 100 canzoni fra quelle che hanno raggiunto il numero 1 nella classifica britannica.
Ecco la lista, in ordine inverso: delle ultime dieci canzoni (le prime dieci della classifica) troverete anche il video.
100
Bill Haley and His Comets – Rock Around the Clock (1955)
99
Lorde – Royals (2013)
98
Lieutenant Pigeon – Mouldy Old Dough (1972)
97
Dave and Ansell Collins – Double Barrel (1971)
96
Roy Orbison – It’s Over (1964)
95
The Buggles – Video Killed the Radio Star (1979)
94
Dua Lipa – New Rules (2017)
93
Del Shannon – Runaway (1961)
92
Nancy Sinatra – These Boots Are Made for Walkin’ (1966)
91
Whigfield – Saturday Night (1994)
90
Justin Bieber – What Do You Mean? (2015)
89
Sugababes – Freak Like Me (2002)
88
Craig David – 7 Days (2000)
87
Adamski – Killer (feat Seal) (1990)
86
The Tornados – Telstar (1962)
85
Estelle – American Boy (feat Kanye West) (2008)
84
Gloria Gaynor – I Will Survive (1979)
83
Cher – Believe (1998)
82
Robyn – With Every Heartbeat (feat Kleerup) (2007)
81
Elton John – Are You Ready for Love? (2003)
80
Dave – Funky Friday (feat Fredo) (2018)
79
Jackie Trent – Where Are You Now (My Love) (1965)
78
Thunderclap Newman – Something in the Air (1969)
77
Enya – Orinoco Flow (1988)
76
Baby D – Let Me Be Your Fantasy (1994)
75
Procol Harum – A Whiter Shade of Pale (1967)
74
Will Young – Leave Right Now (2003)
73
Chicago – If You Leave Me Now (1976)
72
Rage Against the Machine – Killing in the Name (2009)
71
Spice Girls – Wannabe (1996)
70
Rui Da Silva – Touch Me (feat Cassandra) (2001)
69
Snap! – Rhythm Is a Dancer (1992)
68
Dexys Midnight Runners – Come on Eileen (1982)
67
Black Box – Ride on Time (1989)
66
Eminem – Stan (feat Dido) (2000)
65
Kraftwerk – The Model (1982)
64
Nena – 99 Red Balloons (1984)
63
Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel – Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me) (1975)
62
Elvis Presley – Jailhouse Rock (1958)
61
Arctic Monkeys – I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor (2005)
60
Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next (2018)
59
The Walker Brothers – Make It Easy on Yourself (1965)
58
Rihanna – Umbrella (feat Jay-Z) (2007)
57
10cc – I’m Not in Love (1975)
56
Aaliyah – More Than a Woman (2002)
55
Daft Punk – Get Lucky (feat Pharrell Williams) (2013)
54
tATu – All the Things She Said (2003)
53
Take That – Back for Good (1995)
52
Soft Cell – Tainted Love (1981)
51
S-Express – Theme from S-Express (1988)
50
Steve “Silk” Hurley – Jack Your Body (1987)
49
Chemical Brothers – Setting Sun (feat Noel Gallagher) (1996)
48
So Solid Crew – 21 Seconds (2001)
47
Suzi Quatro – Can the Can (1973)
46
Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody (1975)
45
Simon and Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water (1970)
44
Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up (1987)
43
Tubeway Army – Are “Friends” Electric? (1979)
42
Lady Gaga – Bad Romance (2009)
41
East 17 – Stay Another Day (1994)
40
The Four Tops – Reach Out (I’ll Be There) (1966)
39
The Jam – Going Underground (1980)
38
Blondie – Heart of Glass (1979)
37
Slade – Merry Xmas Everybody (1973)
36
David Bowie – Let’s Dance (1983)
35
The Pretenders – Brass in Pocket (1980)
34
Rod Stewart – Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? (1978)
33
Tom Jones – It’s Not Unusual (1965)
32
Britney Spears – … Baby One More Time (1999)
31
Althea and Donna – Uptown Top Ranking (1977)
30
Madonna – Vogue (1990)
29
Whitney Houston – I Wanna Dance With Somebody (1987)
28
The Kinks – You Really Got Me (1964)
27
George Michael – Careless Whisper (1984)
26
The Rolling Stones – (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (1965)
25
Bee Gees – Night Fever (1978)
24
Freda Payne – Band of Gold (1970)
23
The KLF – 3am Eternal (1991)
22
George McCrae – Rock Your Baby (1974)
21
T Rex – Get It On (1971)
20
Carly Rae Jepsen – Call Me Maybe (2012)
19
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (remix feat Billy Ray Cyrus) (2019)
18
Ian Dury & the Blockheads – Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick (1979)
17
Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get You Out of My Head (2001)
16
Beyoncé – Crazy in Love (2003)
15
Jerry Lee Lewis – Great Balls of Fire (1957)
14
Kate Bush – Wuthering Heights (1978)
13
Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Relax (1984)
12
Sinéad O’Connor – Nothing Compares 2 U (1990)
11
The Beach Boys – Good Vibrations (1966)
10
Marvin Gaye – I Heard It Through the Grapevine (1968)
9
Abba – Dancing Queen (1976)
8
The Prodigy – Firestarter (1996)
7
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (1981)
6
Michael Jackson – Billie Jean (1983)
5
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) (1984)
4
Donna Summer – I Feel Love (1977)
3
The Beatles – She Loves You (1963)
2
The Specials – Ghost Town (1981)
1
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls