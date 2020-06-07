La Top 100 delle numero 1 nella classifica UK (secondo il Guardian). Ascoltale tutte!

Rockol - sezioni principali

Nelle scorse settimane il britannico Guardian ha rivelato giorno dopo giorno una classifica di quelle che sono, secondo il parere di una giuria di suoi redattori musicali (Ben Beaumont-Thomas, Laura Snapes e Alexis Petridis), le migliori 100 canzoni fra quelle che hanno raggiunto il numero 1 nella classifica britannica.
Ecco la lista, in ordine inverso: delle ultime dieci canzoni (le prime dieci della classifica) troverete anche il video.

100
Bill Haley and His Comets – Rock Around the Clock (1955)

Caricamento video in corso Link

99
Lorde – Royals (2013)

Caricamento video in corso Link

98
Lieutenant Pigeon – Mouldy Old Dough (1972)

Caricamento video in corso Link

97
Dave and Ansell Collins – Double Barrel (1971)

Caricamento video in corso Link

96
Roy Orbison – It’s Over (1964)

Caricamento video in corso Link

95
The Buggles – Video Killed the Radio Star (1979)

Caricamento video in corso Link

94
Dua Lipa – New Rules (2017)

Caricamento video in corso Link

93
Del Shannon – Runaway (1961)

Caricamento video in corso Link

92
Nancy Sinatra – These Boots Are Made for Walkin’ (1966)

Caricamento video in corso Link

91
Whigfield – Saturday Night (1994)

Caricamento video in corso Link

90
Justin Bieber – What Do You Mean? (2015)

Caricamento video in corso Link

89
Sugababes – Freak Like Me (2002)

Caricamento video in corso Link

88
Craig David – 7 Days (2000)

Caricamento video in corso Link

87
Adamski – Killer (feat Seal) (1990)

Caricamento video in corso Link

86
The Tornados – Telstar (1962)

Caricamento video in corso Link

85
Estelle – American Boy (feat Kanye West) (2008)

Caricamento video in corso Link

84
Gloria Gaynor – I Will Survive (1979)

Caricamento video in corso Link

83
Cher – Believe (1998)

Caricamento video in corso Link

82
Robyn – With Every Heartbeat (feat Kleerup) (2007)

Caricamento video in corso Link

81
Elton John – Are You Ready for Love? (2003)

Caricamento video in corso Link

80
Dave – Funky Friday (feat Fredo) (2018)

Caricamento video in corso Link

79
Jackie Trent – Where Are You Now (My Love) (1965)

Caricamento video in corso Link

78
Thunderclap Newman – Something in the Air (1969)

Caricamento video in corso Link

77
Enya – Orinoco Flow (1988)

Caricamento video in corso Link

76
Baby D – Let Me Be Your Fantasy (1994)

Caricamento video in corso Link

75
Procol Harum – A Whiter Shade of Pale (1967)

Caricamento video in corso Link

74
Will Young – Leave Right Now (2003)

Caricamento video in corso Link

73
Chicago – If You Leave Me Now (1976)

Caricamento video in corso Link

72
Rage Against the Machine – Killing in the Name (2009)

Caricamento video in corso Link

71
Spice Girls – Wannabe (1996)

Caricamento video in corso Link

70
Rui Da Silva – Touch Me (feat Cassandra) (2001)

Caricamento video in corso Link

69
Snap! – Rhythm Is a Dancer (1992)

Caricamento video in corso Link

68
Dexys Midnight Runners – Come on Eileen (1982)

Caricamento video in corso Link

67
Black Box – Ride on Time (1989)

Caricamento video in corso Link

66
Eminem – Stan (feat Dido) (2000)

Caricamento video in corso Link

65
Kraftwerk – The Model (1982)

Caricamento video in corso Link

64
Nena – 99 Red Balloons (1984)

Caricamento video in corso Link

63
Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel – Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me) (1975)

Caricamento video in corso Link

62
Elvis Presley – Jailhouse Rock (1958)

Caricamento video in corso Link

61
Arctic Monkeys – I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor (2005)

Caricamento video in corso Link

60
Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next (2018)

Caricamento video in corso Link

59
The Walker Brothers – Make It Easy on Yourself (1965)

Caricamento video in corso Link

58
Rihanna – Umbrella (feat Jay-Z) (2007)

Caricamento video in corso Link

57
10cc – I’m Not in Love (1975)

Caricamento video in corso Link

56
Aaliyah – More Than a Woman (2002)

Caricamento video in corso Link

55
Daft Punk – Get Lucky (feat Pharrell Williams) (2013)

Caricamento video in corso Link

54
tATu – All the Things She Said (2003)

Caricamento video in corso Link

53
Take That – Back for Good (1995)

Caricamento video in corso Link

52
Soft Cell – Tainted Love (1981)

Caricamento video in corso Link

51
S-Express – Theme from S-Express (1988)

Caricamento video in corso Link

50
Steve “Silk” Hurley – Jack Your Body (1987)

Caricamento video in corso Link

49
Chemical Brothers – Setting Sun (feat Noel Gallagher) (1996)

Caricamento video in corso Link

48
So Solid Crew – 21 Seconds (2001)

Caricamento video in corso Link

47
Suzi Quatro – Can the Can (1973)

Caricamento video in corso Link

46
Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody (1975)

Caricamento video in corso Link

45
Simon and Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water (1970)

Caricamento video in corso Link

44
Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up (1987)

Caricamento video in corso Link

43
Tubeway Army – Are “Friends” Electric? (1979)

Caricamento video in corso Link

42
Lady Gaga – Bad Romance (2009)

Caricamento video in corso Link

41
East 17 – Stay Another Day (1994)

Caricamento video in corso Link

40
The Four Tops – Reach Out (I’ll Be There) (1966)

Caricamento video in corso Link

39
The Jam – Going Underground (1980)

Caricamento video in corso Link

38
Blondie – Heart of Glass (1979)

Caricamento video in corso Link

37
Slade – Merry Xmas Everybody (1973)

Caricamento video in corso Link

36
David Bowie – Let’s Dance (1983)

Caricamento video in corso Link

35
The Pretenders – Brass in Pocket (1980)

Caricamento video in corso Link

34
Rod Stewart – Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? (1978)

Caricamento video in corso Link

33
Tom Jones – It’s Not Unusual (1965)

Caricamento video in corso Link

32
Britney Spears – … Baby One More Time (1999)

Caricamento video in corso Link

31
Althea and Donna – Uptown Top Ranking (1977)

Caricamento video in corso Link

30
Madonna – Vogue (1990)

Caricamento video in corso Link

29
Whitney Houston – I Wanna Dance With Somebody (1987)

Caricamento video in corso Link

28
The Kinks – You Really Got Me (1964)

Caricamento video in corso Link

27
George Michael – Careless Whisper (1984)

Caricamento video in corso Link

26
The Rolling Stones – (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (1965)

Caricamento video in corso Link

25
Bee Gees – Night Fever (1978)

Caricamento video in corso Link

24
Freda Payne – Band of Gold (1970)

Caricamento video in corso Link

23
The KLF – 3am Eternal (1991)

Caricamento video in corso Link

22
George McCrae – Rock Your Baby (1974)

Caricamento video in corso Link

21
T Rex – Get It On (1971)

Caricamento video in corso Link

20
Carly Rae Jepsen – Call Me Maybe (2012)

Caricamento video in corso Link

19
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (remix feat Billy Ray Cyrus) (2019)

Caricamento video in corso Link

18
Ian Dury & the Blockheads – Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick (1979)

Caricamento video in corso Link

17
Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get You Out of My Head (2001)

Caricamento video in corso Link

16
Beyoncé – Crazy in Love (2003)

Caricamento video in corso Link

15
Jerry Lee Lewis – Great Balls of Fire (1957)

Caricamento video in corso Link

14
Kate Bush – Wuthering Heights (1978)

Caricamento video in corso Link

13
Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Relax (1984)

Caricamento video in corso Link

12
Sinéad O’Connor – Nothing Compares 2 U (1990)

Caricamento video in corso Link

11
The Beach Boys – Good Vibrations (1966)

Caricamento video in corso Link

10
Marvin Gaye – I Heard It Through the Grapevine (1968)

Caricamento video in corso Link

9
Abba – Dancing Queen (1976)

Caricamento video in corso Link

8
The Prodigy – Firestarter (1996)

Caricamento video in corso Link

7
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (1981)

Caricamento video in corso Link

6
Michael Jackson – Billie Jean (1983)

Caricamento video in corso Link

5
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) (1984)

Caricamento video in corso Link

4
Donna Summer – I Feel Love (1977)

Caricamento video in corso Link

3
The Beatles – She Loves You (1963)

Caricamento video in corso Link

2
The Specials – Ghost Town (1981)

Caricamento video in corso Link

1
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls

Caricamento video in corso Link
