Caso George Floyd, Neil Young attualizza ‘Southern Man’: ‘Si tratta di tutta l’America’

Here’s me as an old guy singin’ his 50 year old song that was written after countless years of racism in the USA. . . . and look at us today! This has been going on for way too long. It’s not just Southern Man now. . . . .It’s everywhere across the USA. It’s time for real change . . . . new laws . . . . new rules for policing . . . . “Change gonna come at last . . . . .” ‘Southern Man’ is from the forthcoming ‘POLAR VORTEX’ live performance longform at NYA.