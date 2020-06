Concerti 2020, i Kiss posticipano il tour europeo: l’annuncio sui social

View this post on Instagram

We are postponing all the remaining European dates of the #EndOfTheRoad tour that were set to take place through June and July 2020. We'll continue monitoring the global situation and will reschedule the dates as soon as possible. Ticket holders can hold on to existing tickets for rescheduled dates or contact ticket outlets for options. Paul Stanley: “We will be back as soon as possible, and in the meantime we want to say to the KISS ARMY in Europe stay safe.” Gene Simmons: “To all our European fans, stay healthy and we will be back rocking you all very soon.”