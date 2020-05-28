Cat Stevens ha reinciso 'Tea for the Tillerman'

View this post on Instagram

New Album: Tea For The Tillerman² !! 50 years after the release of the original era-defining album, T4TT2 sees Yusuf reimagine the same eleven songs for a new age with dramatic results. . Enjoy the brand new version of ‘Where Do The Children Play?’ NOW! (see stories) . T4TT2 is released on September 18th on CD, gatefold 180 heavyweight vinyl and limited edition official store exclusive blue vinyl. Pre-order T4TT2: link in the bio #Tillerman50 #T4TT2