Cat Stevens ha reinciso 'Tea for the Tillerman'
"Questo disco è diventato la colonna sonora della vita di molte persone", commenta il cantautore, riflettendo sul cinquantennale della pubblicazione.
Cat Stevens - o Yusuf Islam, il nome che il cantautore ha deciso di adottare in seguito alla sua conversione all'Islam nel 1977 - ha reinciso "Tea for the Tillerman", l'album-simbolo della sua discografia, uscito nel 1970 e contenente le hit "Father and son" e "Wild World". Quest'anno il disco compie cinquant'anni e per l'occasione il prossimo 18 settembre Cat Stevens lo ripubblicherà in una nuova versione: ha richiamato in sala d'incisione Paul Samwell-Smith, il bassista degli Yardbirds che aveva prodotto la versione originale dell'album, e il chitarrista Alun Davies, che aveva preso parte alle sessions del 1970, e con loro - e altri musicisti - ha ri-registrato le undici canzoni, da "Where do the children play?" a "Tea for the Tillerman", passando per "Hard headed woman", "Wild World", "Sad Lisa", "Miles from nowhere", "But I might die tonight", "Longer boats", "Into white", "On the road to find out" e "Father and son". La nuova versione dell'album si intitola semplicemente "Tea for the Tillerman 2", ma rispetto a quella del 1970 ha una copertina diversa: il barbuto uomo che beve il tè ora indossa una tuta da astronauta (e non ci sono i due bambini che giocano: ora uno fissa un cellulare e l'altro indossa le cuffie).
New Album: Tea For The Tillerman² !! 50 years after the release of the original era-defining album, T4TT2 sees Yusuf reimagine the same eleven songs for a new age with dramatic results. T4TT2 is released on September 18th on CD, gatefold 180 heavyweight vinyl and limited edition official store exclusive blue vinyl.
