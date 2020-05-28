Rockol - sezioni principali

News

Concerti

Classifiche

Recensioni

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

  1. Rockol
  3. News Musica
  5. News Pop/Rock
News - Pop/Rock - 28/05/2020

Cat Stevens ha reinciso 'Tea for the Tillerman'

"Questo disco è diventato la colonna sonora della vita di molte persone", commenta il cantautore, riflettendo sul cinquantennale della pubblicazione.

Cat Stevens ha reinciso &#039;Tea for the Tillerman&#039;

Cat Stevens - o Yusuf Islam, il nome che il cantautore ha deciso di adottare in seguito alla sua conversione all'Islam nel 1977 - ha reinciso "Tea for the Tillerman", l'album-simbolo della sua discografia, uscito nel 1970 e contenente le hit "Father and son" e "Wild World". Quest'anno il disco compie cinquant'anni e per l'occasione il prossimo 18 settembre Cat Stevens lo ripubblicherà in una nuova versione: ha richiamato in sala d'incisione Paul Samwell-Smith, il bassista degli Yardbirds che aveva prodotto la versione originale dell'album, e il chitarrista Alun Davies, che aveva preso parte alle sessions del 1970, e con loro - e altri musicisti - ha ri-registrato le undici canzoni, da "Where do the children play?" a "Tea for the Tillerman", passando per "Hard headed woman", "Wild World", "Sad Lisa", "Miles from nowhere", "But I might die tonight", "Longer boats", "Into white", "On the road to find out" e "Father and son". La nuova versione dell'album si intitola semplicemente "Tea for the Tillerman 2", ma rispetto a quella del 1970 ha una copertina diversa: il barbuto uomo che beve il tè ora indossa una tuta da astronauta (e non ci sono i due bambini che giocano: ora uno fissa un cellulare e l'altro indossa le cuffie).

"Le canzoni di questo album mi hanno indicato la via. Dalle sessioni originali nei Morgan Studios, Willesden, nel 1970, Tillerman è cresciuto e ha sviluppato un'influenza tutta sua sulla storia della musica, diventando la colonna sonora della vita di tante persone", dice Cat Stevens.

Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti Testi
Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam Yardbirds
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
CHRIS CORNELL (4 CD)
50,05 €
Musica - Audio CD
Acquistalo su Amazon!

© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.