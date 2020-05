Slipknot, un'edizione online del loro Knotfest con concerti in streaming e interviste

View this post on Instagram

Marking what would have been the kick-off weekend of the #KnotfestRoadshow, @Knotfest will be streaming exclusive concerts & interviews with Slipknot (Graspop 2019), Underoath (Las Vegas 2016 performing ‘They’re Only Chasing Safety’) and Code Orange (‘Last Ones Left: In Fear of the End’) this Friday, May 29 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT at knotfest.com. Limited edition Knotfest Roadshow merch is now available this week only featuring items that would have been sold this summer at store.knotfest.com - link in story.