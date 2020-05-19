Le canzoni dell'estate di Bruce Springsteen in un nuovo album live

Sesto volume per "The live series", una serie di album dal vivo del Boss per le piattaforme streaming. Queste raccolte riuniscono classici di Springsteen in versione live e pressoché inedita (ovvero pubblicate solo nei bootleg ufficiali, disponibili solo in download a pagamento) secondo un tema preciso. I volumi precedenti sono stati "Songs Under Cover", "Songs Of The Road", "Songs Of Friendship", "Songs Of Hope", "Songs Of Love" e "Songs From Around The World".

Il nuovo volume è invece dedicato alle canzoni che parlano dell'estate: "Songs of summer". C'è ovviamente “Girls In Their Summer Clothes”, una delle migliori cose scritte da Springsteen negli anni zero, “4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)”, "Waiting On a Sunny Day". Si parte con Born to Run (vi ricordate il verso "Kids are huddled on the beach in the mist/ I wanna die with you, Wendy, on the street tonight/In an everlasting kiss"?) e si conclude con Jungleland ("Barefoot girl sitting on the hood of a Dodge/ Drinking warm beer in the soft summer rain/The Rat pulls into town, rolls up his pants/Together they take a stab at romance/And disappear down Flamingo Lane").

Curiosamente manca "Backstreet", che contiene un incipit con una delle frasi più belle del Boss sull'estate: "One soft infested summer/ Me and Terry became friends/Trying in vain to breathe/The fire we were born in"

Questa la tracklist, sotto potete ascoltare l'album sia su YouTube che su Spotify

“Born To Run” – The Roxy, West Hollywood, CA – 10/18/75

“Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)” – Capitol Theatre, Passaic, NJ – 09/19/78

“The Fever” – Winterland Arena, San Francisco, CA – 12/15/78

“Thunder Road” – Wembley Arena, London, UK – 6/5/81

“Spirit In The Night” – Brendan Byrne Arena, East Rutherford, NJ – 8/20/84

“Out In The Street” – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA – 9/2/78

“Blinded By The Light” – Paramount Theatre, Asbury Park, NJ – 11/24/96

“Waitin’ On A Sunny Day” – Olympiastadion, Helsinki, Finland – 6/16/03)

“Racing In The Street” – Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI – 8/3/05

“Girls In Their Summer Clothes” – TD Banknorth Garden, Boston, MA – 11/19/07

“Seaside Bar Song” – Farm Bureau Live, Virginia Beach, VA – 4/12/14

“It’s Hard To Be A Saint In The City” – Croke Park Stadium, Dublin, IE – 5/27/16

“Frankie” – CASA Arena, Horsens, Denmark – 7/20/16

“Jungleland” – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ – 8/30/16