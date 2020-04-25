Nick Cave inaugura 'Bad Seed TeeVee', il suo canale video
Il cantautore australiano rende visibili concerti, video, interviste e rarità, ventiquattro ore su ventiquattro.
Nick Cave ha annunciato dai suoi canali social network 'Bad Seed TeeVee', una iniziativa che permetterà di vedere ventiquattro ore su ventiquattro, sul suo canale YouTube, una ininterrotta diretta streaming in modalità random di filmati, più o meno rari, video, interviste e altro ancora tratti dal suo archivio.
Questo il comunicato del musicista australiano:
“Sono le 10.30 di mercoledì sera e se il mondo non fosse bloccato, sarei sul palco a Tolosa, in Francia, a cantare con il mio cuore insieme ai Bad Seeds. Ma non è così. Sto facendo la cosa migliore: sono seduto in casa a guardare Bad Seed TeeVee. Pura gioia non-stop!”.
Un paio di settimane fa Nick Cave aveva annunciato, sempre dal suo canale Instagram, il nuovo calendario concerti del tour europeo a supporto del suo ultimo album "Ghosteen" (leggi qui la nostra recensione), pubblicato nell'ottobre 2019. I due concerti italiani, precedentemente previsti per il 9 e l'11 giugno 2020, sono ora programmati per il 20 maggio 2021 quello al Mediolanum Forum di Assago, vicino Milano e per il 31 maggio 2021 al Palazzo dello Sport di Roma.
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have rescheduled their European and UK Tour to start in Spring 2021. All original tickets remain valid. Dates and info: nickcave.com Please note, if you have purchased a ticket for the first shows of the original dates in London, Dublin and Copenhagen then your tickets will be valid for the first shows of the rescheduled dates. If you purchased tickets for the second show then tickets will be valid for the second show of the rescheduled dates. Your ticket provider will be in contact to confirm details.
